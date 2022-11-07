In a lot of ways, it was the perfect day.
On an oddly warm November Saturday afternoon, the IUP offense was indomitable, the defense was unbreakable, and on Senior Day in front of a packed home crowd at Miller Stadium, the 17th-ranked Crimson Hawks crushed Clarion, 45-0, to claim a share of the PSAC West crown — their 20th in the past 40 years.
“It’s awesome,” said quarterback Mak Sexton, who threw for three touchdowns in a little more than two quarters of work. “It’s what I came here for, what all these guys have been working for, and it’s great to just finally have that title now.”
Technically, IUP (8-1 overall, 6-1 PSAC West) finished in a three-way tie for first place in the division, along with Gannon (8-2, 6-1) and Slippery Rock (9-1, 6-1). But after applying the league’s tie-breaker process, the Crimson Hawks emerge as the winner and will represent the division in the PSAC championship game this weekend, when they play host to Shepherd (10-0), the East Division champion, at 3 p.m.
“It’ll be a big task for us,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella. “But we just have to handle IUP and play the way we play and play our best game of the year.”
Saturday’s win was a rebound win. Last week, IUP suffered its first loss of the season, 43-36 at Gannon. If there were any residual effects from that loss, they weren’t visible against the hapless Golden Eagles (3-7, 2-5), who crossed midfield only three times and never sniffed the end zone.
“We’ve played pretty well most of the year,” Tortorella said. “We’ve had three or four close games. We won three of them. It’s hard to go undefeated. I mean, it’s hard to go undefeated in checkers or poker. It’s not easy to go undefeated when you play 10 or 11 games. It’s hard to just not slip up one time. So, you have to learn from it, and I think we did.”
Led by tailback Dayjure Stewart’s 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns, Sexton’s three scoring passes (all to Duane Brown) and an offensive line that dominated the Clarion front, the IUP offense rolled up 482 yards, although it likely could have gained much more if Tortorella hadn’t put in the second- and third-teamers in the second half when the outcome was certain.
“We just emphasized bringing energy and executing our jobs,” said left tackle Darryl Davis, one of 14 seniors honored before the game. “It was some little mistakes that caused big plays (against Gannon), and we executed today.”
On defense, the Crimson Hawks looked nothing Saturday like they did the week before when Gannon looked unstoppable. IUP held the Golden Eagles to just 139 total yards, 60 rushing and 79 passing. The shutout was IUP’s second in the past four weeks.
“You have to have a short memory in this game,” said senior defensive end Will Mayr. “Obviously, we had a rough week. A lot of guys just didn’t do their job. So, we really emphasized being disciplined, doing your job, and not worrying about other stuff. And that’s exactly what we did. We got the results.”
SENIOR SALUTE: Although next week’s game will be a home game and considered a regular-season contest, IUP opted to have Senior Day activities before the Clarion game, and Tortorella and his staff honored 14 players, many of whom are starters or key contributors.
“This class is the epitome of good football players, good character guys and good students,” Tortorella said. “They love IUP. They’re all in.”
In addition to Brown, Davis and Mayr, the seniors honored were: WR Qashah Carter, LB Connor Kelly, DL Raunya Mitchell, DL Greg Moore, WR Terry Mumford, OL Collin Pietropola, OL John Robinson, TE Grant Smith, TE Cam Suman, LB Joey Tortorella and DE Vaugh Wallace.
SCARY MOMENT: Brown, who is having statistically one of the best years in school history, left the game in the third quarter after bumping knees with a Clarion defender. Afterward, Tortorella said Brown had a bruise and “I think he’ll be all right.”
The injury ended an otherwise good day for Brown, who caught six passes for 57 yards from Sexton, including touchdowns of 4, 6 and 18 yards. The three scores gave him 48 in his career, the second-most in school history, behind only Michael Mann’s 52.
His yardage total moved Brown over the 1,000-yard mark for the season, giving him 1,045, the sixth-highest total in IUP history. He also passed Carmelo Ocasio on the career receptions (168) and receiving touchdowns (36) list. He is still third in career receiving yards (2,784), 107 behind Ocasio for second place.
Jai Hill owns the career receiving records with 214 catches, 4,073 yards and 41 touchdowns.
GOOSE EGG: It used to be that a shutout was an almost annual achievement for the IUP defense, but anymore, with the proliferation of the spread offense and the importance of the passing game, holding a team scoreless has become much rarer.
That’s why the Crimson Hawks took great pleasure in their second shutout in the past four games, following their 41-0 whitewash of Edinboro on Oct. 15.
“I mean, it’s so hard to do with the type of offenses in this era,” Mayr said. “So, it’s huge. It really is.”
NOTES: Backup linebacker Jay Holmes teamed up with Moore to lead IUP with five tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. … Jaheim Howard and Joey Tortorella had interceptions. … Of Clarion’s three trips into IUP territory, only one advanced past the IUP 46. … IUP beat Clarion for the 11th straight time. … The past three meetings have been decided by a combined 120 points. … Carter (ankle) and Wallace (foot) did not play. … Stewart returned to action after serving a one-game suspension. “He had fresh legs,” Tortorella said. “You could see a little bit of a difference when he was running the ball.”