clarion-iup

IUP tailback Dayjure Stewart’s stretched across the goal line for a touchdown in Saturday’s romp over Clarion.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

In a lot of ways, it was the perfect day.

On an oddly warm November Saturday afternoon, the IUP offense was indomitable, the defense was unbreakable, and on Senior Day in front of a packed home crowd at Miller Stadium, the 17th-ranked Crimson Hawks crushed Clarion, 45-0, to claim a share of the PSAC West crown — their 20th in the past 40 years.

