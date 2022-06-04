When IUP scored its final try as time expired to seal its 17-7 victory over Lander University for the men’s National Collegiate Rugby Division II Championship on Monday in New Orleans, head coach Seth Irwin was so excited he hugged the first person he saw — a referee designated to handle player substitutions.
“I think he got the biggest hug of his life,” Irwin joked. “He was the closest person I could find. … He’s a Pittsburgh guy; we’ve had him as a referee before. So, at least I knew him, but he kept telling me he had to be impartial, and I was like, ‘I don’t care, you’re getting it!’”
The Crimson Hawks went a perfect 6-0 in the national tournament, capping a stellar 7s season in which they won three of their six tournaments before heading to New Orleans on an at-large bid.
IUP played three games in pool play on Day 1 of the national tourney, defeating Minnesota-Duluth (12-5), Bentley (39-5) and The Citadel (19-17).
“Duluth, for our alumni, was a big one,” Irwin said. “Duluth actually knocked the 2013 team out of the playoffs in the Final Four. Our alumni from that era were definitely circling that game and talking to me all week like, ‘Hey, you’re playing this team, avenge our loss.’ That one was a bigger one than Duluth probably even realized.”
The Crimson Hawks also avenged a 7-5 loss to the Citadel from earlier in their season.
IUP, which outscored opponents 70-27 in the tournament, went on to beat UNC-Wilmington (21-19) in the quarterfinals and Northern Iowa (29-26) in the semifinals.
The quarterfinal game ended in confusion, with the Crimson Hawks believing they lost to UNC Wilmington in overtime before a review of regulation time showed IUP as the victor.
The key to overcoming the Panthers in the semifinals ended up being a skill they practiced all season — playing a man, or two, down.
“Part of our practice routine became attacking with seven and defending with five, defending with six, just to get ourselves comfortable with being a man down and how to play it,” Irwin said. “We had to play some really, really tough defense. We really got lucky in them not scoring a ton when we were two men down. … It was just one of those games when you have to play tough defense to keep moving on.”
After playing unbalanced became such a vital part of that semifinal victory, Irwin reiterated that, if they were to go a man down again, they’d have to try to use that to their advantage.
“We knew going in against Lander that they’re a very good team that played very sound defense, they didn’t give much room to find the space to run,” Irwin said. “We talked about if we ended up a man down, we were just going to go sideline to sideline as much as we could. If a gap opened up, we’d take it; but we weren’t going to force anything. … We went sideline to sideline 57 times.”
IUP was down 7-0 and a man heading into halftime, but their sideline-to-sideline approach wore down the Bearcats, and the Crimson Hawks exploded in the second half.
“We didn’t score before half, but we ran them sideline to sideline, probably had 30 or so phases that they had to defend,” Irwin said. “We had a couple breaks that really pushed them back a little bit, and they pushed us back with some really good defense.
“Our halftime talk was, ‘Hey, we survived. We’re down seven. We know we can score. Let’s start taking some chances. Let’s start running through some gaps.’”
Colton Moyer, a 6-foot-7 forward who earned the tournament’s MVP honor, scored two tries to give IUP a 12-7 lead, before a trio of Hawks — Brian Arnold, Tyler Johnson and Barry Ashway — rushed downfield through defenders to cushion the win with a final try as time expired.
“I don’t think it has set in yet,” Irwin said. “As stressful as the weekend was, I knew we had a really good team, I knew we could play at that level; but we didn’t come in as a qualifying team, we came in as an at-large. We were kind of underdogs. … It was definitely a weekend to remember.”
During the national tournament, Irwin asked his team a weighted question: “What kind of legacy do you want to leave at IUP?”
That legacy is sealed with the program’s first national title in its 50-year history.
In fact, the Crimson Hawks have never made it past the Final Four, where the 2000 and 2013 teams fell short of a championship berth.
The championship also comes off an 11-2 fall 15s season in which IUP went 8-0 to win the Allegheny Rugby Union Division 2 and later the conference before losing to Greenwich in the national playoffs.
It was an impressive showing after the Crimson Hawks graduated 33 players in the three semesters lost to COVID-19. Then, leading up to the 2021 fall season, Irwin knew he had only nine players returning for a typically 40-man-strong roster.
He and his coaching staff, Dr. Lawrence Bouma and Sean Zimmerman, managed to fill the roster with new recruits and football converts and by convincing undecided players to return.
That’s what makes the relationship IUP is building with the Indiana County Warriors high school rugby team so incredibly special and important.
The Crimson Hawks have worked with the Warriors, who won the Division 2 Rugby Pennsylvania state title on May 22, throughout the season to help better that high school program and shape potential college athletes.
“There’s got to be something in the water,” Irwin joked. “It’s great for the area. Who would’ve thought that little ole Indiana would be a powerhouse for rugby in the state? … That’s incredible that a little town in western Pa. is able to have that much rugby success in that short amount of time.”
Along with the high school team’s title, Warriors co-head coaches Todd Raible and Zubin Billimoria started an elementary and junior high rugby program at the YMCA to continue expanding the sport’s reach in the area.
“These kids are starting to get indoctrinated into rugby,” Bouma said. “You’re seeing, on TV, more rugby games. People are now starting to see the joy of rugby.”
Watching the success of the high school and college programs brought Bouma, who took over the head coaching position at IUP in 1988 until passing on the title to Irwin three years ago, to tears.
“When I watched the games and they won, I cried,” Bouma said. “Those kids go out and they put a lot of hard work into it, as well as the coaches. A lot of people don’t realize the time and effort we as coaches put in, as well as the students. They train hard and we push them. We push them to play their best and be the best.”
It’s easy to get emotional when you pour so much of yourself into a team, which is exactly what Bouma did and continues to do.
When he took the reins in ’88, his goal was to drive a team to be national champions. He was close twice, with those 2000 and 2013 teams, but, at the age of 73, his goal for a championship has been achieved, and more importantly, the sport is starting to pick up speed and will only make the IUP program stronger.
Much like the Warriors team, IUP often brings in athletes from different sports — mainly football and wrestling — and turns them into rugby players. With the high school program building and the implementation of youth programs, that hurdle becomes a little less high of a jump to make as home-grown talent rises.
Five of the state champion Indiana players will suit up for the Crimson Hawks next year, and Bouma started the Coach Bouma Scholarship Fund to help incoming players pay for tuition as they compete on the club team.
“I honestly feel like this is going to open the door for this community for the sport of rugby,” Bouma said of the growing programs. “The goal is to keep going, keep moving forward.”
Moving forward doesn’t just mean on-field success. It means garnering more support from the school they represent and the community they belong to, along with growing the game these area coaches and players at all levels have fallen in love with.
While IUP’s coaches and team are enjoying the feeling of winning a national title, or still waiting for the victory to set in as reality, it’s also exciting to think about what the future holds.
With an experienced recruiting class joining the roster and IUP graduating only two seniors from this 7s season, the Crimson Hawks are in a nice spot for the fall.
“The upcoming fall is going to be fun,” Irwin said. “We’re going to be relatively young. We have 13 incoming freshmen that we know of coming in. Of those 13, 12 have rugby playing experience. … We have a lot of the guys who went on this national sevens run returning. … We’re in a good place, and hopefully we’ll have another great year.”