Halfway through the high school football season, the Penns Manor Comets stand as the lone unbeaten team in the Heritage Conference and one of only five undefeated teams among the 41 in all classifications in District 6.
As the second half of the season begins Friday, the Comets face a daunting schedule, beginning Friday night at home against once-beaten Northern Cambria. Portage (3-2) and Cambria Heights (4-1) follow before Penns Manor wraps up conference play against Marion Center (1-4).
“Going into the year we didn’t know exactly what we had here,” 18th-year coach Bill Packer said, “but the kids just responded so well and have gotten better every week. We were concerned after the first week because we weren’t tackling so well. Then we started getting guys to the ball, and it’s just been great to see these kids getting better each week. We have the tough part of our schedule coming up so hopefully we can just keep getting better.”
Penns Manor has thrived with a roster powered by seven standout seniors as well as a junior class that saw plenty of action last year.
“That’s huge because these seven seniors we do have, they’re all real good ones,” Packer said. “They’ve done a great job, every one of them. Some guys you don’t hear a lot about, Adam Altemus and Eric Baum at the corners, they have just done a great job and really helped us defensively. They’ve been coming up and making tackles and big hits. They’re doing a great job manning up on guys and playing man defense. That’s real important.”
The other seniors are more recognizable because they get their hands on the ball or take up a lot of space. Max Hill runs the show at quarterback, and he leads the conference in rushing yards with 663 on 83 attempts for a 9.0 average per carry. He has passed for only 187 yards, most of which have been from tactical strikes, but the Comets have attempted only 39 passes, the second-lowest total in the conference.
Justin Marshall has rushed for 450 yards on only 41 carries for an average of 11.0 yards per attempt. Ashton Courvina (44 for 307) and Mark Bagley have complemented the rushing attack. Marshall and Smith also have evenly split 14 of the team’s 15 receptions.
“Max is doing everything for us this year, things that he didn’t do last year,” Packer said. “If the rush is on, he can get out of that. He gets out of a lot of trouble and makes big things happen. Justin Marshall is probably the fastest kid on the team, and if he gets a little crease, that kid can go, and he has a nice cutback. And then Ashton Courvina, he gets tough yards. He runs skinny, and a lot of times there’s nothing there and he picks up 4 or 5 yards. And Mark Bagley at fullback has more speed than people think.”
The juniors have provided big assists while following the senior leaders.
“Some of those juniors, Carter Smith is just having a great year,” Packer said. “He’s a tackler, and he’s looking to break the record for number of tackles for a season. He’s just having a great year. All these guys are doing a great job for us, and it’s important to have some of the younger guys get to see this too and have the juniors come back next year to perform like they have been.”
This team has excelled after gaining experience last season and putting in hard work during the offseason.
“That’s big because last year we were so young and just like a step behind and weren’t as strong or as fast,” Packer said. “These kids have worked so hard and got in the weight room and knew what they had to do and worked all summer. We had Nate Raffaelle last year at about 310 pounds, and he worked so hard and got down to 265 right now, and he’s just doing a great job on the line. He’s a great leader on the line.”
Hill and Marshall are safeties and lead a unit that leads the area in rushing offense (324.8 yards per game), total offense (367.4) and scoring offense (35.0 points per game).
The Comets also lead the area in rushing defense (89.2), passing defense (31.0), total defense (120.2) and scoring defense (4.0). They have surrendered only three touchdowns in five games and have three shutouts, including last week’s 40-0 romp over West Shamokin.
“So far, so good,” Packer said, “but we have a big challenge coming this week. We knew last week we had to get pressure on the quarterback because you can’t sit back against the (Lou) Swartz kid. We just bring pressure and try to get 11 guys to the ball. It seems like our team speed has been very good. Teams try to get outside on us and we’re able to run them down. The defensive line has done a great job with Raffaele. He’s the leader there … and they’ve done a great job controlling gaps and giving our linebackers freedom to get in there and make some plays.”
Penns Manor faces a Northern Cambria team coming off its first loss. Plagued by 17 penalties, the Colts suffered a 13-7 loss to Homer-Center. The Colts lead the area in passing offense (139.8) behind senior quarterback Owen Bougher, who is 58-for-95 for 676 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.
Peyton Myers and Ty Dumm, both seniors, rank first and second in the area with a combined 37 receptions, and Colton Paronish (319 rushing yards), a senior, and Jack Sheredy (201), a junior) lead the ground game. The Colts average 319 yards and 25 points per game.
“They move the ball well,” Packer said. “(Against Homer-Center), they’d get a nice drive going and commit a penalty. And they weren’t able to punch it in at time when they really played well. I thought they could have had a couple more scores. Penalties are killers, and that’s what we’re afraid of right now. We just need to fix things so it doesn’t happen to us.”
Northern Cambria has been stout defensively as well. The Colts allow 190.0 total yards and 12.0 points per game, both figures ranking second to Penns Manor. Most notably, they have 11 interceptions and lead the area in turnover margin at plus-10. Dumm and Ben Janosko, both seniors, and sophomore Caleb Dolney have combined for seven interceptions.
“They have a big senior group and they’re very athletic, and that starts with the quarterback,” Packer said. “He throws the intermediate pass well and gets rid of the ball. Most teams we’ve pressured because they hold onto the ball a little longer, but this kid gets rid of the ball. And he has some really nice receivers in Myers and Dumm, and (Xander) Dolansky is a heck of a ballplayer. He gets rid of the ball quickly, and if there’s nothing there, he can run with the ball. He has nice size and he’s a tough kid. They have a nice mixture of run and pass, and their backs run hard. We’ll definitely have our hands full. And their line is not necessarily as big as other lines, but they’re sort of like us with speed on the team and match up pretty well with us. It will be a very big challenge for us.”
PORTAGE (3-2) at HOMER-CENTER (3-2): This could turn into a slugfest between two programs known for their toughness. Homer-Center snapped a rare two-game losing streak by handing Northern Cambria its first loss last week, 13-7. The Wildcats did not allow an offensive touchdown against one of the Heritage Conference’s top offenses.
Portage comes in angry after losing to United Valley, which chalked up its first win as a co-op program. The Mustangs have a potent trio in quarterback Andrew Miko (439 passing yard, 291 rushing yards), Isaac Jubina (416 rushing yards) and Mason Karga (342 yards from scrimmage).
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS (4-1) at UNITED VALLEY (1-4): Despite its record, United Valley is tough out. The Lions, in the first season of a football co-op between United and Blacklick Valley, are coming off their first win after surprising Portage, perennially one of the top teams in District 6, 24-14. Now United Valley get a shot at the defending champion. The Lions need to go on a win streak to make the district playoffs, and the first chance comes against the defending Heritage Conference champion. After that, they have winnable games against Marion Center and River Valley.
Cambria Heights has to avoid looking ahead. The Highlanders have won four straight over teams at the bottom of the standings after a season-opening loss to Northern Cambria, and they have a tough finishing stretch against Homer-Center, Penns Manor and West Shamokin.
RIVER VALLEY (0-5) at WEST SHAMOKIN (3-2): West Shamokin has a way of bouncing back after a poor performance, and this is another chance after the Wolves were scorched by Penns Manor last week.
River Valley missed an opportunity last week against Marion Center in a matchup of winless teams. The Panthers now face a team that can be high-powered offensively behind quarterback Lou Swartz. River Valley hasn’t found offensive consistency, averaging under 200 yards per game.
MARION CENTER (1-4) at PURCHASE LINE (1-4): Marion Center held off River Valley in a close game last week, 15-12, for its first win. Record aside, the Stingers have shown progress every week.
Purchase Line has lost three straight after surprising West Shamokin. The Red Dragons put up four touchdowns in that upset. In their other four games, they have scored a combined five times.
INDIANA (2-3) at KISKI AREA (): Indiana is coming off two shutout losses and has a prime opportunity to snap a two-game losing streak that followed two straight wins. The Indians hope for the return of quarterback Trevor Smith, who missed last week’s game at Mars.
Kiski Area has been shut out twice but scored three times in a 34-21 loss to North Catholic last week. The Cavaliers’ other losses have come to Hampton (38-0), Laurel Highlands (37-7), Pine-Richland (33-0) and Plum (35-14).
APOLLO-RIDGE (3-2) at STEEL VALLEY (4-0): Apollo-Ridge snapped a two-game win streak by beating winless Derry last week. The Vikings gained some confidence in their third game playing without starting quarterback Karter Schrock. Nick Curci continues to lead the area in rushing with 816 yards on 95 carries (8.5 average) and is tied for the lead in rushing touchdowns with 11. Steel Valley is averaging 48 points and 436.3 total yards per game.
LIGONIER VALLEY (3-2) at YOUGH (2-3): Ligonier Valley is coming off a 48-0 shellacking by unbeaten Steel Valley. Yough won two straight over one-win Charleroi and winless Derry by a combined 27-10 score before losing to 4-1 Burrell (42-6) last week. Quarterback Gavin Roebuck has 652 total yards behind quarterback Cruce Brookins, who has rushed for more than 500 yards and 13 touchdowns.