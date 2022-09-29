pm

Penns Manor defenders Amin Lieb (2), Justin Marshall (22) and Alex Polenik stacked up Homer-Center’s Landon Hill.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

Halfway through the high school football season, the Penns Manor Comets stand as the lone unbeaten team in the Heritage Conference and one of only five undefeated teams among the 41 in all classifications in District 6.

As the second half of the season begins Friday, the Comets face a daunting schedule, beginning Friday night at home against once-beaten Northern Cambria. Portage (3-2) and Cambria Heights (4-1) follow before Penns Manor wraps up conference play against Marion Center (1-4).

