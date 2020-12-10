The PIAA is sticking with its Friday start date for winter sports.
That doesn’t mean high schools across the state will be playing basketball and swimming and wrestling this weekend.
In fact, most teams won’t see any action until the start of 2021, and in most cases, basketball players will be sprinting up and down the court in masks in front of empty bleachers.
The PIAA met virtually Wednesday and decided to allow winter sports to start Friday as scheduled over pleas from school administrators asking for a delay due to the rise in COVID-19 cases nationwide.
The Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators and the Pennsylvania Principals Association sent separate letters to the PIAA prior to the meeting. According to the PASA letter, a survey of its members found 83 percent of responding superintendents wanted winter sports to be delayed.
“PASA believes that operating winter sports during the current surge in virus cases is counter-productive and may put students and staff members at unnecessary risk,” PASA president John Bell and executive director Mark DiRocco wrote.
That’s a decision for individual school districts to make, PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said. Many have already delayed the start of winter seasons.
Most local schools, with the exception of Penns Manor, delayed their starts, with most holding their first practices this week. Teams must have 15 practice dates before their first competition, meaning most won’t meet that number until late December. The Heritage Conference on Wednesday set Jan. 4 for the start of its sanctioned events.
Indiana, which began practice Monday, was reworking its schedules, with a likely start date falling over Christmas break, athletic director Greg Lezanic said.
The PIAA board, meanwhile, didn’t consider a statewide delay during Wednesday’s meeting and instead adopted measures meant to give school districts schedule flexibility.
“The board took it seriously and under consideration,” Lombardi said. “But the action was not to change (the start date) but to allow people the flexibility that, if they wanted to start, to do so, and if they don’t want to start, to not.”
Among its actions, the PIAA eliminated the deadline for the completion of regular-season contests. Now, teams not involved in the PIAA postseason can play regular-season contests up to the date of the state championship, March 27. The PIAA gave schools the same option for fall sports.
The PIAA will limit its team tournaments to district champions only, reducing the number of qualifiers, as it did for fall sports. It also reduced fields for individual championships in the fall, which will likely impact swimming and wrestling this winter.
With smaller tournaments, the PIAA will delay the start of postseason competition, giving districts additional time to complete the regular season and district playoffs.
The board finalized postseason plans in other sports, with the swimming field set to be reduced from 32 qualifiers to 16 in each event and the wrestling championships reformatted for this season.
Lombardi acknowledged a shutdown order from Gov. Tom Wolf remained a possibility, but he said the PIAA has had no correspondence with Wolf in regard to a shutdown. Wolf announced Wednesday afternoon he tested positive for the virus.
“We have not seen any data to say why Jan. 1 would be better than Dec. 11, or why Jan. 15 is better than Feb. 1,” Lombardi said. “What we heard from the CDC and everybody is that after the new year, you’re getting into the middle of flu season.”
Heritage Conference principals and athletic directors met Wednesday and set the Jan. 4 start date and reviewed several other issues. That followed a Tuesday meeting with district superintendents, and it preceded today’s District 6 meeting, which can now be conducted with the knowledge of the PIAA’s moves.
“The biggest question was the mask question and how does that order impact us,” Jody Rainey, the Heritage Conference president and principal at Homer-Center High School, said. “And basically, the position we have is that the Secretary of Health order requires a mask at all times, even during periods of exertion, for indoor events. There are exceptions … but our position right now is to follow the mask order.”
Penns Manor’s girls’ basketball team opens the season at 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Rockwood. The masked Comets held a scrimmage Monday.
“We were able to scrimmage Punxsutawney, and it was definitely an adjustment for the girls playing with masks on,” coach Jason Miloser said, “but I think we’ll see that kids are able to adapt and are able to do a lot more than they’re given credit for. They want to do everything they can to be able to play basketball this year.”
Miloser was speaking from a hospital room Wednesday night, but it wasn’t related to the virus. He and his wife, Rebecca, welcomed their first child, a daughter, Elliana Grace, into the world on Tuesday evening.
His new team makes its debut Saturday. In March, Penns Manor was 25-3 and preparing to play in the state quarterfinals when the pandemic forced a premature end to the season.
“In some ways it seems like years ago,” Miloser said, “and in other ways, getting into the gym to start the year, it felt like we just finished practice a week earlier. Unfortunately, we had an abrupt end and didn’t get to finish. Now we’re looking forward to be able to carry on the tradition. We lost three senior starters and seven total so we’re young, but they’re all excited to try to carry on the tradition, and hopefully we’ll continue to be successful.”
Because state guidelines limit indoor gatherings to 10 percent of capacity, fans will not be permitted at Heritage Conference games until further notice.
“Most of our gyms seat 600 to 700,” Rainey said, “and by the time you count the players and officials and statisticians and bookkeepers we’d be pushing the 50s, so we collectively decided to start the season like we did in the fall with no spectators.”
Rainey pointed out that all conference schools, with the exception of Saltsburg, are outfitted with video equipment in their gyms that allows events to be viewed on a live-stream service offered by the National Federation of State High School Associations. A subscription is required. For details, visit www.NFHSNetwork.com.
Meanwhile, in recent Heritage Conference developments:
• Penns Manor and Marion Center were declared co-champions following a shortened football season. Each team finished unbeaten in conference play but did not face each other.
• An agreement with the West-PAC to continue the Appalachian Bowl and the crossover weekend to close the regular season for football in 2021 was approved.
• The basketball semifinals are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15, with the championships to follow on Wednesday, Feb. 17. Those dates could be adjusted in light of Wednesday’s PIAA decision. The championships, however, will not be held at the KCAC this year due to COVID restrictions.
• Section realignment, starting in 2021-22 with the addition of Cambria Heights as the 10th member of the league, was decided. The East will be Cambria Heights, Marion Center, Northern Cambria, Penns Manor and Purchase Line, and the West will be Blairsville, Homer-Center, Saltsburg, United and West Shamokin.