It’s one of my favorite sports moments I experienced in person.
It was July 11, 2015, and one of those rare nights when there was no better place to be than PNC Park as the Pirates battled it out with their NL Central rival St. Louis on a hot but cooling Saturday evening in the midst of what would be a 98-win season for the Bucs.
A perfect night for baseball — even when the scoreboard ticked up to 14 innings. Even when the clock struck midnight. Even when my family had a nearly two-hour drive home ahead of us no matter the outcome.
Catcher Francisco Cervelli and manager Clint Hurdle were tossed in the second inning. The Pirates fell behind 3-0 early. Then pitcher A.J. Burnett hit his first home run since 2005. Jung Ho Kang and Pedro Álvarez smacked back-to-back RBI singles in the eighth to rally back. Replacement catcher Chris Stewart kept the Bucs alive with a game-
tying single in the 10th before the teams swapped zeroes until the 14th.
That’s when center fielder Andrew McCutchen stepped to the plate after a Neil Walker single to start the bottom of the inning with the Pirates down one. McCutchen sent a 1-2 pitch into the Pirates shrubbery beyond the center field fence to end the five-hour marathon of a game that remains a highlight of that brief resurgence of Pittsburgh baseball.
The electricity in that ballpark as Cutch rounded the bases for that 6-5 win is something I will never forget. It was the type of energy I never expected to feel for Pirates baseball as someone who only just saw a
winning season from the Bucs two years prior.
Now some of that energy is coming back to the ’Burgh.
The Pirates announced Friday that McCutchen is returning to Pittsburgh, with MLB.com sources saying the center fielder signed a one-year, $5 million contract, pending a physical.
It’s a proper homecoming for the 36-year-old who was drafted by the Pirates in 2005 and called up to the Show in 2009 to kick off a new era of baseball in the Steel City. And it’s a rare PR move by an organization that does little to appease fans.
McCutchen was named to five consecutive All-Star teams as a Pirate, won a Gold Glove in 2012, led the league in on-base percent (.410) and OPS (.952) in 2014 and helped Pittsburgh earn a wild card spot in three straight seasons from 2013-2015 that snapped a
two-decade-long streak of losing seasons.
The outfielder from Fort Meade, Fla., isn’t going to solve many, if any, of the ongoing problems in a Pirates organization that has seen one
winning season — 82-79 in 2018 — since McCutchen was sent to San Francisco after the 2017 season.
It will add veteran leadership to a young lineup and depth in the
outfield. It’s a feel-good move
Bucs fans aren’t used to from
management. It will help soften the blow of ultimately losing Bryan Reynolds.
Reynolds, who was part of the deal that sent Cutch to the Giants, requested a trade in December and has been getting looks from big names like the Yankees, even though many reports claimed the Pirates are asking too much.
The outfielder turns 28 at the end of January and hit .262 with 27 home runs and 62 RBIs last season for the 62-100 Pirates.
McCutchen isn’t a perfect
replacement for Reynolds. It’s hard to compare the two. But he brings a certain infectious swagger with him and can still produce. He batted .237 with a .316 on-base percentage for Milwaukee last season. Only two Pirates in each category surpassed those marks in 2022. Reynolds held the top BA at .262 and OBP with .345.
Losing Reynolds is going to hurt, but gaining McCutchen isn’t a step back by any means — especially for a fan base so used to disappointment.
If the love the city had for McCutchen could pay his salary, he never would’ve stopped wearing the iconic black and gold. And it’s a love he returned and continues to return.
The father of three posted a photo on Twitter on Friday afternoon wearing his No. 22 Pirates jersey, a Pittsburgh hat turned backward as he held his two sons — the oldest named Steel — as they looked on at a wall lined with memorabilia. The caption was simple: “Where it all began.”
Five years and four teams later, the Pirates’ franchise player returns for what should be a summer of
milestones as Cutch sits with 1,948 career hits, 392 doubles and 287 home runs.
Maybe this won’t be the move that keeps the sinking ship of the Pirates above water, but I’m still excited to pull out my McCutchen jersey and make my way to PNC Park to remember that electricity I felt on a humid summer night in 2015.