Elroy Face likely figured his days of receiving recognition for an outstanding baseball career were long passed. After all, the former Pittsburgh Pirates reliever last threw a major league pitch in 1969.
Then Jim Dougherty turned back the clock and thrust Face’s name back into the news.
The retired IUP sociology professor founded the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival, held every September in downtown Indiana. He also originated the NAFF Walk of Fame, which celebrates those from the northern Appalachian area who have excelled in a variety of fields.
Face will be among those honored next month.
“Since we are the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival, we want to highlight the culture of the northern Appalachian region and the history of it. The same for the Walk of Fame,” Dougherty said. “So the inductees are from throughout the region. We’re trying to showcase the cultural traditions and the historical contributions that people have made in our region.
“I remember hearing on the radio a story about the [Indiana County] Business Hall of Fame. And I thought, you know, we need to have a Hall of Fame or Walk of Fame that would be similar to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. We started doing it in 2017. Initially we had four categories — education, human rights, the arts and music, and the environment. We’ve since expanded it to a couple more.”
Including sports, which is how Face came to be a member of the 2023 induction class. His big league career spanned 17 seasons, most spent with the Pirates. Face still holds single-season major league records for highest winning percentage (.947, based on his phenomenal 18-1 mark in 1959) and victories in relief (18); the National League record for career relief wins (96); and Pirates records for games (802), saves (186), consecutive wins (22) and consecutive appearances as a pitcher (9). Face also became the first reliever to post three saves in a World Series, helping Pittsburgh beat the Yankees in the 1960 Fall Classic.
“I’ve got some records that will probably never be broken,” Face said by phone from his home in North Versailles. “18-1, I don’t think anybody’s gonna beat that. And I pitched in nine straight games back in ’56. The way they use relief pitchers today, nobody will touch that one.”
Face will be inducted along with abolitionist Absalom (Albert) Hazlett; renowned Pittsburgh-born playwright August Wilson; Pittsburgh-born composer Stephen Foster, lauded as “the father of American music”; Chief Cornplanter, a warrior and diplomat of the Dutch-Seneca tribe in the 18th and 19th centuries; environmentalist and suffragist Rosalie Edge, who founded the world’s first preserve for birds of prey; and the “Granny Women” of Appalachia, who served as midwives in remote areas far from the nearest medical facilities.
The induction ceremony will take place in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street the morning of Sept. 9. Engraved bricks bearing the honorees’ names will be placed in the sidewalk outside of Spaghetti Benders.
Previous inductees have included Olympic track and field champion and early football standout Jim Thorpe; abolitionist John Brown; Dr. James Salk, who developed the polio vaccine; crusading journalist Nellie Bly; football and wrestling star Jim Nance; artist Andy Warhol; author and environmental advocate Edward Abbey; Bernice Gera, professional baseball’s first female umpire; and writer and conservationist Rachel Carson.
Several past inductees have had links to Indiana, as does Face. He owned the Elroy Face Motel, which operated along Route 422 east of Indiana for a time in the 1960s. In addition, his sister Jackie has resided in town for nearly 24 years.
“He’s not from the area, but he has a connection to Indiana,” said Spaghetti Benders owner Tony DeLoreto, a cofounder with Dougherty of the NAFF. “I’ve been friends with Elroy for a long time, and I’m friends with his sister in town.”
Dougherty recalls Face serving as a celebrity bartender at Spaghetti Benders in 2016.
“We had a fundraiser for the folk festival at Spaghetti Benders one night and he was a guest bartender,” Dougherty said. “That brought in a whole bunch of people. Everyone wanted to come and talk to Elroy. They were bringing in old photographs, old baseball cards, anything they had — in particular anything to do with the 1960 Pittsburgh Pirates — and wanted to get his signature on them.”
So, will Face make a return visit to Indiana for the induction ceremonies in September?
“Well, I might be still living then,” he said with a chuckle. “I’m 95 years old. I don’t get around too well anymore. But I’d love to be there.”
