The major league trade deadline is Tuesday, and the Pittsburgh Pirates are a ship on rough waters.
Heading into Friday night’s game against Philadelphia, Pittsburgh was 40-59 and 15 games behind the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. Despite the breaks of clear skies, like a three-game sweep of the Dodgers and an overall energetic group of young players breathing life into the clubhouse, the tone of the season has been mediocre at best.
So, a little better than usual.
However, there’s a good chance the lineup looks fairly different after
Tuesday’s trade deadline.
The most likely to jump ship are veterans Jose Quintana and Ben Gamel. Both are on the last year of their contract and would leave at the end of the season
The Bucs would be smart to get something in return for them now — especially Quintanta, who is having a rebound season with a 3.70 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP over 19 starts. Plus, the left-hander’s $2 million
contract is enticing for interested teams, and the draw of playing for a contender like the Yankees has to be enticing for the 33-year-old.
The same could be said for 30-year-old Gamel, who’s batting .333 with runners in scoring position and .241 overall. The Pirates have the outfield depth already, and trading Gamel will allow young players to get valuable playing time and develop over a player who will move on once the season ends.
On the other end, rumors have been swirling that the Yankees and Marlins want center fielder Bryan Reynolds.
The Pirates just signed Reynolds to a two-year $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration at the beginning of this
season that also keeps the 27-year-old under contract until 2025. It seems doubtful that the Bucs would look to deal Reynolds after working out this contract, and it feels less likely of a possibility when he’s not playing at his peak.
In an All-Star 2021 season, Reynolds batted .302 with 24 home runs, 90 RBIs and a league-best eight triples. This
season, he has a .254 batting average with 32 RBIs and 15 homers in 85 games. His OPS dipped to .789 from .912.
If Pittsburgh is planning on tossing Reynolds overboard at some point, it would be smarter to hold onto him in case he rebounds and they can get a real return.
In the meantime, the outfielder can help steer the ship straight as the Bucs work out an actual rebuild with a farm system that mlb.com ranked seventh overall at the start of the season.
In the same boat is David Bednar, a Mars High School graduate and fan-favorite reliever who walks out from the bullpen to “Renegade.” The 27-year-old was the Pirates’ All-Star representative this season with a 2.76 ERA and 17 saves, and there are rumors of high-profile teams looking to make an offer.
Much like Reynolds, holding onto
Bednar would be the Pirates’ best
decision in the short term.
A reliever that’s more likely to be shipped out is Chris Stratton. The right-hander, who will turn 32 in August, has a 5.09 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 402/3 innings pitched.
The Pirates last week traded Daniel Vogelbach for another righty reliever in Colin Holderman, who was sent to the minor leagues immediately. Holderman, who posted a 2.04 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 15 games with the Mets prior to the trade, could easily take Stratton’s spot in the bullpen.
Trading Stratton doesn’t bring in as much potential or free up as much salary space as Reynolds or Bednar, but it is a much more sensible deal and nearly every team needs padding in the bullpen.
Kevin Newman is also a player the Bucs should be looking to ship out.
The shortstop, who turns 29 next week, is batting .257 with a .658 OPS and has been riddled with injuries this season. He’s not going to bring in a big return and there’s way less interest in him, but he’s a necessary cut either way and can offer above-average defense for a team looking to fill in the middle infield.
As Oneil Cruz gets more big league playing time, it makes sense to say goodbye to Newman.
However, sense never mattered to the Pirates before, so why should it now?