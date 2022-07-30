Bry McDermott

The major league trade deadline is Tuesday, and the Pittsburgh Pirates are a ship on rough waters.

Heading into Friday night’s game against Philadelphia, Pittsburgh was 40-59 and 15 games behind the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. Despite the breaks of clear skies, like a three-game sweep of the Dodgers and an overall energetic group of young players breathing life into the clubhouse, the tone of the season has been mediocre at best.

