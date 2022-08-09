Enjoying the outdoors is difficult when humidity and air temperature are uncomfortable. Thankfully, the forecast calls for cooler weather this week.
While autumn is slowly approaching, taking advantage of the better days in August can help the month move along. Exploring an area in search of game signs this week will allow one to begin to anticipate and prepare for the upcoming hunting and trapping seasons that will soon be here.
The woods are much like a jungle at this point in the year, and it is a battle against briars and bugs. Spending some time in the vehicle learning an area or at the desk studying maps is a good way to beat the heat while still improving your odds of success this fall.
The third round of antlerless deer license applications will be accepted beginning Monday. If you have yet to apply for the first or second round, you may apply for both anytime now. Some Wildlife Management Units have already sold out, although in our area 2D and 2E still have tags remaining.
If you have family or friends that hunt occasionally, reminding them to apply for a deer tag will allow them greater odds of experiencing success this fall.
Deer hunting is more enjoyable and fruitful when one has the option of shooting either antlered or antlerless deer. Youth hunters benefit from harvesting game and increasing the chances of them being successful this fall is well worth the time and money spent applying for a doe tag or two.
Hunters are now permitted to obtain up to six antlerless deer licenses, which can at times produce a surplus of venison for some. Supporting the Hunters Sharing the Harvest program helps feed the hungry and promote the sport of hunting. Hunters can donate their deer at a participating processor or make a monetary donation to offset the processing costs. Exposing non-hunters to venison and the benefits of managing the herd are paramount.
As the labor shortage continues, finding a commercial processor for your deer can at times be problematic. While our area still has a number of options available, these butcher shops can only take so many deer at a time. On opening days and Saturdays, their cooler capacity is often met, forcing them to turn away customers with deer.
Contacting a processor or two in advance of when you plan on harvesting antlerless deer will ensure that your venison will have cooler space. Harvesting early in the season with a bow benefits the habitat and herd health and is an easy time to find a processor.
Skinning and butchering your own deer is possible for those with the time and basic equipment. At a minimum, a good knife, knife sharpener, cutting board and packaging material will allow one to process their own venison. A meat grinder and vacuum sealer are excellent investments if butchering your own deer is something you have the time to do.
If you process your own deer, one must harvest them when the air temperature is at or below 43 degrees or have means of cooling it. Removing the hide and quartering the deer soon after it is harvested will prevent spoilage. While processing your own venison is time-consuming, it is rewarding when complete.
Over the weekend, a crock pot full of vegetables from the garden and shank meat from a button buck provided several meals.
Knowing where your food comes from and how it is handled are difficult to put a price tag on.