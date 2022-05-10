The spring gobbler season is now in its second week with plenty of days still remaining to get afield.
Weather conditions Saturday were challenging with rain and wind making it less than ideal for hearing a gobble. Surprisingly, a number of hunters harvested gobblers despite the weather. Being persistent is paramount when it comes to hunting turkeys, and those who continue to rise early and enter the woods will succeed eventually.
In recent hunts, it is becoming evident that hens are beginning to distance themselves from gobblers as nesting efforts accelerate. Without the competition of live hens, it can become easier to coax a gobbler into investigating your calls.
My time afield has yielded a lot of jake sightings, and another hunter spoke with indicated the same story. With lots of jakes on the landscape, those with tags to fill should have a good chance at some fresh organic turkey nuggets this spring.
Identifying a jake as a bearded bird can be difficult due to not having much of a beard. The use of binoculars can allow a hunter to positively identify the target as it approaches. Glassing turkeys is difficult due to their excellent vision, and one must move slowly and limit the amount of time the binoculars are directed at the bird. Every time I put the glass on a turkey I am nervous and feel that I am risking detection.
Once a turkey is within shotgun range, a hunter should avoid using optics as the movement and reflection can spook a bird without warning. In most instances, turkeys will sound an alarm putt or two before removing themselves from the situation. A hunter must either quickly take the shot at a putting bird or attempt to comfort it with some soft clucks.
Mouth calls are beneficial when turkeys get in close as they allow movement-free calling. Unless necessary, I refrain from calling once a turkey is within sight as it can easily pinpoint the sound. Even if they do not identify you as a human, they will know that a turkey is not where the sound came from.
Utilizing a range finder will allow a hunter to avoid taking shots at turkeys that are out of range and pulling the trigger on those that are killable. Whenever I set up to call, I range a number of landmarks so that if a gobbler approaches, I am certain as to when he enters shotgun range.
Insect repellent is now all but essential as the temperature warms with flies, mosquitoes and ticks all capable of ruining a hunt.
Hunters who have been lucky enough to tag a bearded turkey should report their harvest so that the Pennsylvania Game Commission has a better understanding of the harvest.
If hunters find themselves tagged out, neighboring states can offer an affordable adventure. I have had success in locating turkeys on public land in New York and Maryland. New Jersey, Ohio and West Virginia also have good numbers of turkeys and public hunting. Exploring new ground and facing the challenges of hunting public forests is typically worth the expense.
Those with friends or family living out of state can attempt to network themselves into some private hunting ground with limited pressure.
Sadly, the majority of states are like Pennsylvania and the non-resident hunting license will expire in June, only allowing for use this spring. Planning well in advance for an out-of-state spring turkey hunt will allow you to also take advantage of fall deer hunting as well. The cost of fuel is an obvious consideration when looking at hunting out of state, but by budgeting and camping out for a few nights, the hunt can be within reach of most.
