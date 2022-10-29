ihs logo.jpg

Plum senior running back Eryck Moore-Watkins ended his career with a bang by running for a Plum single-game record 341 yards in a 46-27 win over Indiana in a WPIAL non-conference football game at Andy Kuzneski Field on Friday night.

The game was played only for pride with both teams eliminated from playoff contention coming into Friday night, but they fought hard and played with intensity.

