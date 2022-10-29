Plum senior running back Eryck Moore-Watkins ended his career with a bang by running for a Plum single-game record 341 yards in a 46-27 win over Indiana in a WPIAL non-conference football game at Andy Kuzneski Field on Friday night.
The game was played only for pride with both teams eliminated from playoff contention coming into Friday night, but they fought hard and played with intensity.
“I couldn’t have done it tonight without my offensive line. I’m very proud of how we finished the season strong,” Moore-Watkins said.
“Moore-Watkins has been great his entire career,” Plum coach Matt Morgan said. “I’m surprised he is not getting more colleges looking at him. He was aware of breaking our single game record, and that motivated him. He’s also a vocal leader on the team.”
Indiana started the game with great energy by marching down the field for the game’s first score on a 9-yard run by quarterback Trevor Smith. Indiana went for it twice on fourth down during their opening drive.
Plum struck back with its quick-tempo offense capped by a Moore-Watkins rushing touchdown from 34 yards.
Late in the first quarter, Indiana senior Liam McFarlane kept a drive alive with a highlight-reel catch on the sideline for a first down.
The Indians turned it over on downs to start the second quarter, and Plum quickly capitalized with Moore-Watkins’ 85-yard touchdown run.
Indiana answered with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Anthony Kowchuck.
The final score of the half was a 34-yard touchdown pass from Plum’s Sean Franzi to Jerome Brazell. Senior defensive lineman Alvin Liu intercepted Franzi to end the first half.
Indiana forced Plum to punt to start the third quarter, and Smith scampered in for a 3-yard touchdown with a successful two point conversion.
The game was all tied up, but Indiana’s attempt at containing Moore-Watkins fell apart as he took over and dominated the rest of the game by scoring four more times in the second half.
“Our defense played a heck of a game, but ultimately, we couldn’t stop the big plays by their running back,” Liu said.
“Tonight’s score doesn’t reflect the effort that we gave,” McFarlane said. “Plum probably has the best running back in the WPIAL. Our young guys need to stay hungry, and carry that into next season.”
The Indians finished with a 3-7 record of 3-7. The Indians have only three senior starters.
“We are trying to create an environment that kids want to be a part of, and we’re just getting started,” Indiana coach Brad Wright said at the conclusion of his first season. Our seniors this year were great leaders. Liam McFarlane was a coach on the field, and played multiple positions throughout the season for us. Garrison Dougherty was a two way player that played two tough positions — running back and linebacker, and played all four quarters each game. Alvin Liu hasn’t played football since middle school, and on the edge, he became very difficult to stop. Mason Fisher is a great kid, played undersized all season, usually giving up at least 50 pounds to his opponents, but is strong and was not a liability.”