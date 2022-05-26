When Alex Polenik won a district title last week, he did something even his dad didn’t do in his illustrious career — he won as a freshman.
A ninth-grader at Penns Manor, Polenik claimed the District 6 Class 2A boys’ discus title on May 17 to punch his ticket to this weekend’s PIAA Track and Field Championships in Shippensburg.
By his own estimation, qualifying for the state meet seemed like a realistic goal for Polenik. The district title in his freshman year came as a surprise, though. His winning throw of 147 feet, 9 inches, was a personal best by more than 13 feet. He entered the district meet with a seeded throw of 134-6.
“I didn’t think I’d get a district title as a freshman,” Polenik said. “I thought I might be able to make it to the (state) meet, but I wouldn’t think that I’d be able to get gold.”
But he did, and in the process, he added another district title to his family’s collection.
His dad, Rich Polenik, was a three-time District 6 champion and two-time state qualifier in the late 1980s, but his district championships came in his junior and senior seasons. Rich went on to throw shot put and discus at Penn State from 1990 to 1993.
Before that, Alex’s grandfather was a pole vaulter and hurdler at Penns Manor. More recently, Polenik’s older sister, Allison, was also a thrower at Penns Manor, and his first cousin, Kate, was a three-time PIAA qualifier from 2016-18. It’s safe to say track and field is in the Poleniks’ blood.
“It came down from my grandpa and my dad, and now it’s gone down to the next generation,” Alex Polenik said.
Polenik is one of 14 area boys who qualified for this weekend’s PIAA meet in individual events, along with Indiana’s 1,600 relay team of Owen Putt, Jacob Gill, Jon Berzonsky and Will Berzonsky.
Ligonier Valley senior Miles Higgins is the highest-seeded area athlete after winning the WPIAL javelin crown last week title with a throw of 182-4, which earned him the No. 2 seed in the Class 2A competition at the state meet.
Higgins is one of five area boys seeded in the top 10 in his respective event and vying for a state medal. The top eight finishers in each event earn medals at the PIAA meet.
In the Class 2A field, Apollo-Ridge senior Greg Klingensmith is seeded fifth in the discus (152-4), and Purchase Line senior Vincenzo Scott comes in ninth in the javelin (160-9).
Like Polenik, the Red Dragons’ Scott won a District 6 title last week much to his surprise. He suffered a shoulder injury playing rugby in March and missed more than half of the season. He competed in his first meet on May 6, at the Mt. Lion Classic in Altoona, and then he won the Heritage Conference and district titles in his next two competitions.
“I’m surprised whenever I came back I still threw pretty well,” Scott said. “Whenever I first hurt my shoulder, I thought that I was going to be out for the rest of the season. … The way it worked out, I could make some of the last few meets so I was like, ‘Why not try for it? It’s the last year. What could go wrong?’”
In the Class 3A competition, Indiana senior Owen Putt is seeded eighth in the 400 after taking second place at the WPIAL meet with a personal-best time of 49.03. His Indiana teammates, Charlie Weber and Josh Saurer, are seeded ninth and 12th in the pole vault, respectively, although they enter the meet with identical heights of 13-9.
Putt admittedly doesn’t run well in rainy, wet conditions, but that’s just what he had to deal with at the WPIAL meet. He still pulled out a stellar time, giving him hope that if the weather conditions are favorable, he could go even lower and perhaps earn a spot on the medal stand this weekend.
“I think I can make some noise, especially with this 49.03 in these conditions,” Putt said at the WPIAL meet. “If it warms up even a little more, I know I would’ve gotten into the 48s, so definitely going in there trying to make a statement.”
Rounding out the local Class 2A qualifiers are United junior Bridger Blankenbicker (pole vault), Penns Manor junior Justin Marshall (100), Purchase Line senior Brady Syster (400), Marion Center junior Dillon Green (3,200), Apollo-Ridge senior Gavin McCall (triple jump) and Ligonier Valley’s Chris Saversky (pole vault) and James Pleskovich (javelin).