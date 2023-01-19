Mason Kargo scored seven points in overtime to help Portage snap United’s 13-game winning streak with a 83-79 win in Armagh in a Heritage Conference boys’ basketball game Wednesday.
The Mustangs went up 31-27 at halftime, but the Lions poured in 27 points in the third to take the lead at 54-44. Portage returned the favor in the fourth, scoring 26 points to tie it up at 70.
Five Mustangs reached double figures. Kargo led with 19 points, including four 3-pointers. Andrew Miko (18), Luke Scarton (15), Bode Layo (10) and Owen Good (10) followed with double-digit scoring.
Brad Felix poured in 26 points for United. Joe Marino (16), Isaac Worthington (12) Dylan Dishong (11) and Tyler Robertson (10) all reached double figures.
Both teams play Friday. United (13-1) plays host to Homer-Center, while Portage (15-1) welcomes Cambria Heights.
RIVER VALLEY 69, PENNS MANOR 60: Four River Valley starters registered double figures, and Luke Woodring continued his hot streak by posting a double-double for the Panthers in a key Heritage Conference road win over Penns Manor.
After having their four-game wining streak snapped Tuesday against Forest Hills, the Panthers used seven field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, to grab a quick four-point lead eight minutes into the game.
River Valley continued to add on by outscoring the Comets 18-17 in the second quarter and 15-11 in the third.
Trailing 49-40 at the start of the fourth quarter, Penns Manor’s offense began to heat up, but River Valley sealed the game by converting 6 of 8 from the free throw line.
Woodring turned in 21 points and handed out 11 assists to lead a balanced River Valley offense. Dom Speal and Brad McDivitt contributed 15 points each and Jayden Whitfield notched 11 points.
Max Hill matched Woodring with 21 points to lead the Comets. He was joined in double figures by Mark Bagley (14) and Ashton Courvina (11).
River Valley (10-6, 7-2) plays at Marion Center on Friday. Penns Manor (7-9) plays host to Philipsburg-Osceola on Monday.
HOMER-CENTER 62, PURCHASE LINE 31: Homer-Center finished strong by outscoring host Purchase Line 32-11 in the second half and rolling to a Heritage Conference victory.
The Wildcats led by double digits at the half, 30-20, and limited the Red Dragons to five field goals and a free throw the rest of the way. Homer-Center scored at least 15 points in all four quarters.
Four Wildcats tallied 11 points apiece: Michael Krejocic, Owen Saiani, Angelo Alexander and Nash Budner.
Brock Small scored 11 points for Purchase Line.
Homer Center (3-12) plays at United on Friday. Purchase Line (3-13) welcomes Northern Cambria on Monday.
WEST SHAMOKIN 52, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 41: Bradyn Rodgers earned a double-double in West Shamokin’s win over visiting Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference game.
The game was knotted at 7 after the first quarter, but Alex Talmadge hit two of his three 3-point field goals in the second to give the Wolves a 22-15 halftime advantage. Niko Buffone scored all of his 13 points, including three 3s, in a 17-13 third that extended West Shamokin’s lead to 39-28 before both teams scored 13 in the fourth.
Rodgers led the Wolves with 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Buffone added three boards and two assists. Deven Hatch-Cousins grabbed 11 rebounds to go with six points, and Sean McCullough dished out six assists.
Parker Shutty scored 15 points on the back of five second-half 3-pointers, and Ty Dumm netted a pair of 3s and 17 points for the Colts.
Northern Cambria (7-7) visits Purchase Line on Monday. West Shamokin (6-10) welcomes Marion Center on Tuesday.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 74, MARION CENTER 45: Carter Lamb led four Cambria Heights players in double figures, and the Highlanders dominated the second and third quarters in a Heritage Conference road victory over Marion Center on Wednesday.
Tied after eight minutes, Cambria Heights routed the Stingers 45-21 during the middle quarters and led by 24 points going into the fourth quarter. The Highlanders added to their lead with a 16-11 advantage over the final eight minutes.
Lamb scored 16 points to lead all scorers and was followed by Logan Baker (13), Chris Sodmont (12), and Connor Yeckley (10) in double figures.
Noah McCoy scored 12 points for Marion Center.
Both teams play Friday. Cambria Heights (8-8) travels to Portage, and Marion Center (3-13) welcomes River Valley.
ST JOSEPH 58, APOLLO-RIDGE 40: Senior Jimmy Giannetta scored 26 points, and St. Joseph held Apollo-Ridge to 11 first-half points in a WPIAL non-section victory.
Giannetta led the charge from the tip, scoring 11 points in the first half and helping the Spartans jump out to a 27-11 halftime lead.
Apollo-Ridge trimmed a point from the lead after winning the third quarter, 14-13, but St. Joseph outscored the Vikings, 18-14, over the final eight minutes to put the game away.
Giannetta hit seven field goals and was 12 of 13 from the line to lead all scorers. Anthony Malta and Damian Moore both put in ten points for St. Joseph (6-8).
Jacob Mull hit four 3-pointers to lead the Vikings with 14 points. Michael Grant chipped in with nine points.
Apollo-Ridge (1-13) 0plays host to Summit Academy today.
GIRLS
APOLLO-RIDGE 48, SPRINGALE 15: Brinley Toland poured in 20 points as Apollo-Ridge routed Springdale in a WPIAL non-section game.
The Vikings jumped out to a 28-5 halftime lead and outscored the dynamos 20-10 in the second half.
Brinley Toland added four steals and four rebounds to go with her game-high total. Sydney McCray tacked on four boards, three assists and 10 points; while Kylar Toland and Jaden Mull dished out five and four assists, respectively.
Apollo-Ridge (12-2) travels to Jeannette today.
RIVER VALLEY 57, PENNS MANOR 26: River Valley held Penns Manor to single digits in all four quarters to clinch a Heritage Conference win and the Panthers’ fourth straight victory at the STEAM Academy in Saltsburg on Tuesday.
The Panthers (13-2) are undefeated in the Heritage at 8-0 and are third in the District 6 Class 3A rankings behind second-seeded Westmont Hilltop (11-1) and No. 1 Forest Hills (12-1).
River Valley racked up a double-digit lead, 23-9, in the first eight minutes, using a half-court man defense to hold the Comets’ offense in check. The Panthers went up 33-16 at halftime, and a pair of 3-pointers by Ava Persichetti in the third extended the advantage to 48-20.
Persichetti finished with a game-high 20 points on the back of six field goals, including three 3s, and 5-for-5 free throw shooting. She also tacked on seven assists and five steals. Abby Pynos notched a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Hannah Artley chipped in nine points and 10 boards, while Rylee Kitner stepped up on defense by holding Penns Manor’s Alyssa Altemus to just one point.
Sydney Shaffer led the Comets with nine points.
Penns Manor (10-5, 5-3) remains tied for first place with Portage in the Heritage Conference East, and sits in the No. 6 spot in D6 Class 2A rankings.
Both teams play this evening. The Comets visit Central Mountain, while Heritage West-leading River Valley plays hosts to surging Marion Center.