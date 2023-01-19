united-portage

Isaac Worthington looked for a shot inside while Portage's Luke Scarton tried to get a block from behind in United loss to the Mustangs on Wednesday night.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

Mason Kargo scored seven points in overtime to help Portage snap United’s 13-game winning streak with a 83-79 win in Armagh in a Heritage Conference boys’ basketball game Wednesday.

The Mustangs went up 31-27 at halftime, but the Lions poured in 27 points in the third to take the lead at 54-44. Portage returned the favor in the fourth, scoring 26 points to tie it up at 70.