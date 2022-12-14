Portage used a 34-point second half to complete a 61-53 come-from-behind victory over the reigning Heritage Conference girls’ basketball champion Homer-Center at home Tuesday.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 16-14 lead after eight minutes and 31-27 at halftime.
The Mustangs powered back in the second half by outscoring Homer-Center 34-22 to remain undefeated.
Ari Wozniak and Jenna Burkett led Portage with 14 points apiece, going a combined 9-for-14 from the free throw line.
Molly Kosmack posted a game-high 18 points for Homer-Center, and Macy Sardone added 17.
Both teams are back in Heritage Conference action on Thursday. Portage (6-0) travels to River Valley, and Homer-Center (2-2) welcomes Cambria Heights.
UNITED 59, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 30: United held Cambria Heights to nine points in the second half en route to victory at home in a Heritage Conference game.
United led by 10 points, 31-21 at halftime, and stretched the lead to 25 points during a 20-5 third quarter.
“We got off to a slow start,” United coach Paul Hall said. “They’re physical and kind of took us out of stuff we wanted to do, but we talked at halftime and the third quarter was a big quarter. The girls responded. They didn’t play like they should have the first half, but sometimes you get that. They picked it up in the second half and put 110 percent into it.”
Aleah Bevard led United with a game-high 16 points. Mollee Fry scored 14 and Lauren Donelson had 13.
The Lions went 14-for-18 from the free throw line.
Gracey Vinglish and Sienna Kirsch combined for 22 points for Cambria Heights (2-4).
Both teams play Thursday. United visits Northern Cambria, and Cambria Heights visits Homer-Center.
PENNS MANOR 51, WEST SHAMOKIN 43: Alyssa Altemus poured in 22 points and Penns Manor used a strong first quarter to pull out a win over West Shamokin at home in a Heritage Conference game.
Altemus hit five 2-point field goals in a 20-8 first quarter by the Comets, and Penns Manor strode out to a 30-23 first-half lead. The Comets outscored the Wolves by one point, 21-20, in the second half.
“West Shamokin played really well tonight, but I loved the way my girls responded in the fourth quarter,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said. “They did a great job of sticking together and making plays late in the game to pull it out.”
Deja Gillo had five assists and hit 3-pointers en route to 13 points. Altemus posted seven rebounds and four steals.
West Shamokin’s Lily Jordan tallied 17 points on seven field goals and 3-for-6 free throw shooting. The Wolves struggled from the line, making just five of their 15 opportunities.
Penns Manor also scored a 58-44 non-conference win over Berlin on Monday at home.
Sarah Stiteler led with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Gillo added 14 points to go with five assists. Altemus posted 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
“It was a good early-season test for us,” Miloser said. “We still have some work to do, but I liked the way the girls were ready to match Berlin’s physicality, and did a great job communicating on defense. It was a total team effort with balanced scoring and everyone stepping up and contributing on both ends!”
Both teams play Thursday. The Comets (4-1) welcome Marion Center, and West Shamokin (1-3) plays host to Purchase Line.
MARION CENTER 64, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 22: Marion Center held Northern Cambria to single digits in each quarter to score a 42-point victory in a Heritage Conference home game.
The Stingers rolled out to a 34-12 lead after two quarters and outscored the Colts 30-10 in the second half.
Four players reached double figures for Marion Center. Lydia Miller led with 15 points, and Natalie Black followed with 13. Mya Lipsie tallied 11 points, and Kenadee Elkin added 12.
Alivia Yahner scored 12 points for Northern Cambria.
Both teams play Thursday. Marion Center travels to Penns Manor, and Northern Cambria welcomes United.
CALVARY BAPTIST 34, DuBOIS CHRISTIAN 18: Calvary Baptist held DuBois Christian scoreless for more than 17 minutes as the Patriots completed a come-from-behind victory Monday.
DuBois Christian, which Calvary hadn’t beaten in five years, grabbed a 13-4 lead after the first eight minutes before the Patriots held the Eagles to just five points the rest of the way.
Rebekah Morrow tallied 12 of her game-leading 16 points on 3-pointers and added eight rebounds to lead Calvary Baptist. Alyse Smith came down with six boards and had four steals to go with her seven points. Mikayla Motimer posted eight rebounds, while Katelyn Shank had a double-double with 10 steals and 11 boards.
Ella Shenkle led DuBois Christian with nine points.
Calvary Baptist (3-0) travels to Calvary Christian of Huntingdon on Monday.
BOYS
CALVARY BAPTIST 75, DuBOIS CHRISTIAN 40: Senior Noah Meckley poured in 32 points as Calvary Baptist breezed past DuBois Christian for a road win Monday.
The undefeated Patriots (3-0) held a 21-point lead, 43-22, at halftime and outscored the Eagles 32-18 in the final 16 minutes.
Meckley added 17 rebounds and four steals. Liam King also hit double digits with 16 points on seven field goals. Nathan Hellman dished out eight assists.
Calvary Baptist travels to Calvary Christian of Huntingdon on Monday.