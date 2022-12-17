Mason Kargo posted a triple-double, and Portage more than doubled up River Valley in a Heritage Conference boys’ basketball game Friday.
Kargo scored 18 points, dished out 13 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds in Portage’s 84-37 romp at home.
Luke Scarton turned in a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Andrew Miko scored 17 points and raked in five rebounds. Trae Kargo handed out seven assists.
Portage (6-0), the two-time defending District 6 Class 2A champion, led 18-7 at the end of the first quarter and stretched the game out of reach while outscoring the Panthers 29-13 in the second quarter.
Luke Woodring led River Valley (3-3) with 12 points.
Both teams play Tuesday. River Valley plays host to Marion Center, and Portage visits Cambria Heights.
UNITED 52, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 33: Brad Felix and Joe Marino scored 13 points each and United connected on 17 free throws to take down Northern Cambria and remain unbeaten in Heritage Conference play.
Felix and Marino helped United take a 32-18 lead into halftime by combining for 19 first-half points. The Lions also secured the second half by a tighter 20-15 margin.
Felix was 7-for-15 from the free throw line and United was 17-for-27 overall. Northern Cambria hit just 2 of 4 at the line.
Dylan Dishong just missed double digits and finished with nine points, and Tyler Robertson had eight for United.
Peyton Myers converted on five field goals and led the Colts with 10 points.
Both teams play Tuesday. Northern Cambria (1-3) plays host to Purchase Line, and United (6-0) travels to Homer-Center.
PENNS MANOR 63, MARION CENTER 29: Three Penns Manor players notched double digits and the Comets cruised to a third straight Heritage conference victory by downing Marion Center.
The Comets defense limited the Stingers to just 14 points on six field goals in the first half while producing steady offense throughout the contest. Leading 34-14 at halftime, the Comets extended their lead with a 29-15 second-half advantage.
Carter Smith dropped in seven field goals and topped Penns Manor with 16 points. Max Hill followed with 15 points and Mark Bagley added 13.
Evan Risinger led the Stingers with nine points.
Marion Center (1-4) plays at River Valley on Tuesday, and Penns Manor (4-2) travels to Purchase Line on Thursday.
WEST SHAMOKIN 41, PURCHASE LINE 40: Braydn Rodgers scored 16 points and West Shamokin held off a late push by Purchase Line for a one-point victory in a Heritage Conference game.
The Wolves remained ahead after each quarter, including an 11-7 first quarter and 22-19 edge at halftime. The Red Dragons outscored West Shamokin 21-19 in the second half but couldn’t complete the rally.
West Shamokin’s Deven Hatch-Cousins scored nine points, secured 10 rebounds and came away with three steals. Sean McCullough drained a pair of 3-pointers, finishing with eight points, five rebounds and three steals.
Andrew Beer and Quentin Brooks delivered 12 points apiece for Purchase Line.
Purchase Line (1-6) plays at Northern Cambria on Tuesday, and West Shamokin (4-3) travels to Marion Center on Thursday.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 51, HOMER-CENTER 46: Cambria Heights wiped out a 16-point halftime deficit and beat Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference game.
The Highlanders trailed 28-12 at halftime. They outscored Homer-Center 21-11 in the third quarter to trim the margin to six and outscored the Wildcats 18-7 in the final period. In all, Cambria Heights outscored Homer-Center 39-18 in the second half.
Chris Sodmont helped power Cambria Heights (3-4) with a game-high 24 points. Parker Farabaugh added 10.
Owen Saiani hit four 3-point field goals and led Homer-Center (1-5) with 20 points. Michael Krejocic chipped in 14.
Both teams play Tuesday. Cambria Heights plays host to Portage, and Homer-Center welcomes United.
VALLEY 64, APOLLO-RIDGE 38: Michael Allen scored 16 points and Keyziyah Clay registered 15 to lead a balanced Valley scoring attack against Apollo-Ridge in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA game.
Valley led by seven points at the end of the opening quarter and pushed that lead to double digits, 34-18, at halftime. Apollo-Ridge was outscored in the second half, 30-20.
Dallas Price hit on a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for Valley.
Jacob Mull buried three 3-pointers and amassed a game-high 22 points for Apollo-Ridge.
Apollo-Ridge (1-5) plays host to Shady Side Academy on Tuesday.
DEER LAKES 88, LIGONIER VALLEY 46: Deer Lakes streadily pulled away from Ligonier Valley in the WPIAL Section 3-AAA opener for both teams.
Deer Lakes led 25-19 after the first quarter, outscored the Rams 21-13 in the second and poured in 27 more points in the third quarter to extend the lead to 73-42.
Ligonier Valley’s Jimmy Pleskovitch scored 20 points, and Brian Wisniewski added 11.
Deer Lakes’ Bryce Robson scored a game-high 22 points. Billy Schaeffer added 17, and Colin Rodgers chipped in 13 for the Lancers (3-3).
Ligonier Valley (0-6) plays host to Mount Pleasant on Monday.
GIRLS
INDIANA 56, PENN HILLS 40: Katie Kovalchick’s 24 points and a explosive second quarter helped lift Indiana over Penn Hills in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 game.
Kovalchick scored 13 of her game-high total during a 19-12 second-quarter run that put the Indians ahead by double digits at halftime. Indiana outscored Penn Hills 28-24 over the second half to close out their third victory of the season.
Eve Fiala scored nine points for Indiana.
Milani Oliver scored 14 points, Hannah Pugliese added 13 and Egypt Coleman chipped in with 11 for Penn Hills (2-4).
Indiana (3-2) welcomes Kiski Area on Tuesday.
UNITED 63, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 9: Aleah Bevard scored a game-high 17 points and Maddison McGinnis was close behind with 16 as United routed Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference game.
Bevard and McGinnis combined for 24 points in a 40-5 first half. United held the Colts to two field goals in the first half and a field goal and pair of free throws in a 23-4 second half.
Delaney Perrone was the third United player to reach double figures after converting on five field goals and finishing with 10 points. McGinnis hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Alivia Yahner scored five points and Ella Miller added four points for the Colts.
Both teams play Monday. Northern Cambria (0-5) plays at Purchase Line, and United (5-1) welcomes Homer-Center.
ST. JOSEPH 55, APOLLO-RIDGE 42: Julie Spinelli and Gia Richter combined to score 42 points and St. Joseph outscored Apollo-Ridge, 22-10, over the final eight minutes to hand the Vikings their first defeat of the season in a non-section game played Thursday.
After trailing 21-16 at halftime, Apollo-Ridge rebounded with a 16-12 third-quarter advantage and cut the Spartans lead to a single point.
Spinelli scored 16 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter to close out the win. Richter finished with 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Syd McCray scored 20 points and collected 15 rebounds, and Brinley Toland added 10 points and six rebounds for Apollo-Ridge.
Apollo-Ridge (3-1) plays host to Riverview on Monday.