Portage staged a fourth-quarter rally to pull out a 54-48 victory at Bellwood-Antis in Monday’s non-conference matchup of two of the top girls’ basketball programs in District 6 Class 2A.

The Mustangs led 30-24 halftime but trailed 43-38 going into the fourth quarter after they were outscored 19-8 in the third.

