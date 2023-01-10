Portage staged a fourth-quarter rally to pull out a 54-48 victory at Bellwood-Antis in Monday’s non-conference matchup of two of the top girls’ basketball programs in District 6 Class 2A.
The Mustangs led 30-24 halftime but trailed 43-38 going into the fourth quarter after they were outscored 19-8 in the third.
Portage went on its own rampage in the fourth quarter, outscoring Bellwood-Antis 16-5.
Ari Wozniak scored a team-high 19 points for Portage (12-1). Ashlyn Hudak hit all of Portage’s three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points.
Lydia Worthing scored a game-high 20 points for Bellwood-Antis (8-3).
Portage made a big difference at the free throw line, hitting 21 of 29 attempts compared to 3-for-8 for Bellwood-Antis. Wozniak went 9-for-13 for the Mustangs, and Maddy Hudak was 6-for-6.
Portage plays host to West Shamokin on Wednesday.
PURCHASE LINE 39, MOSHANNON VALLEY 30: Anna Layden notched a double-double as Purchase Line beat Moshannon Valley for a non-conference win at home.
The Red Dragons went up 22-16 at halftime and inched past Moshannon Valley 17-14 in the final 16 minutes.
Layden dominated the boards with 18 rebounds to go with 14 points, 11 of which came in the first half. Bailey Weaver led the offensive front with 16 points.
Both teams struggled at the line with Purchase Line going 15-for-33 and the Damsels connecting on 5 of 13.
Madison McCoy posted 15 points, including three 3-pointers, for Moshannon Valley (3-6).
Purchase Line (4-7) plays host to Marion Center on Wednesday for a Heritage Conference game.
HOMER-CENTER 47, HEMPFIELD 44: Macy Sardone posted all 12 of Homer-Center’s fourth-quarter points, and the Wildcats slipped past Hempfield in a non-conference game at the HomerDome on Saturday.
One point separated the teams heading into halftime, with the Wildcats leading 23-22. The Spartans tied it with a 13-12 third quarter, but Sardone hit a pair of 3-point field goals and connected on all six of her free throws to lead Homer-Center to victory with a 12-9 final frame.
Free throw shooting was the difference with the Wildcats making 9 of 10 and Hempfield going just 2-for-10.
Sardone netted four 3s en route to her game-high 24 points, while Molly Kosmack posted 13 point on the back of six field goals. Anna Cutshall tacked on a pair of 3-pointers.
Ashley Hosni put up 15 points for Hempfield (7-5), and Sarah Podkul added 11.
Homer-Center (7-3) welcomes Northern Cambria (1-7) on Wednesday for a Heritage Conference game.
INDIANA 51, FRANKLIN REGIONAL 27: Katie Kovalchik poured in 20 points as Indiana defeated Franklin Regional at home and Indiana remained perfect in four WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 games.
The Indians extended a two-point lead after eight minutes to a 19-point margin at halftime with a 21-4 second quarter. Indiana kept piling on the points, outscoring the Panthers 22-17 in the second half.
Kovalchik netted eight field goals and went 4-for-4 from the free throw line, while Eve Fiala also connected on eight field goals en route to 17 points.
Brooke Schirmer and Gabby Keough each scored six points to lead Franklin Regional (4-7, 3-2)
Indiana (8-4) visits Woodland Hills on Thursday for another section game.
APOLLO-RIDGE 50, DEER LAKES 43: Brinley Toland netted 12 of Apollo-Ridge’s 21 second-quarter points to propel the Vikings over Deer Lakes in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA game.
Apollo-Ridge built on a 12-10 first-quarter advantage by dropping 21 points in the second to take a 33-25 lead into the half. The padding was needed as the Lancers outscored the Vikings 18-17 in the second half.
Toland went 5-for-10 from the line and hit six field goals en route to her game-high 17 points. She added four steals, six rebounds and six assists to round out her complete game. Sophie Yard grabbed eight steals to go with 16 points, and Syd McCray tallied 13 points and six boards.
Layne Loper and Jessica Sullivan landed in double figures for Deer Lakes (4-9, 2-1), posting 15 and 10 points, respectively.
Apollo-Ridge (10-2, 2-1) travels to Burrell on Thursday for another section game.
BOYS
PENNS MANOR 67, SALISBURY-ELK LICK 53: Max Hill drained 10 field goals as Penns Manor grabbed a non-conference win over visiting Salisbury-Elk Lick.
The Comets pulled ahead with a 17-12 first quarter and took a three-point lead into halftime at 33-30. Penns Manor kept rolling in the second half, outscoring the Elks 34-23 over the final 16 minutes.
Hill posted half of his team-leading 20 points in the fourth quarter. Carter Smith and Kolton Kerchensky scored 10 points a piece, with the latter netting both of the Comets’ 3-pointers.
Daulton Sellers hit four 3s and led all scorers with 22 points for Salisbury (6-3). Lance Jones followed with 13 points.
Penns Manor (6-5) welcomes Northern Cambria for a Heritage Conference game today.
CALVARY BAPTIST 41, CHRISTIAN LIFE ACADEMY 30: Calvary Baptist pulled away from Christian Life in the fourth quarter to claim the title in its Winter Classic Tournament on Saturday.
The Patriots (7-0) and Christian Life were tied at 22 entering the fourth quarter. Calvary Baptist had its best quarter of the game in the final period, outscoring its opponent 19-8.
Joey Apjok, a senior, led the late charge, scoring eight of his game-high 14 points in the period.
Luke Sarra also hit a big 3-point field goal that extended a five-point lead to eight with about two minutes to go. Sarra, who made his team’s only 3, finished with seven points.
Calvary Baptist’s Noah Meckley scored 12 points to go with 10 rebounds and five assists and was named the tournament MVP. Liam King, who finished with eight steals to go with six points, made the all-tournament team.
The Patriots play in Altoona against Great Commission on Thursday.