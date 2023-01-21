Andrew Miko needed seven points to reach 1,000 entering Friday night’s game against Cambria Heights.
The 6-foot-1 senior forward scored 26 to surpass the milestone and lead the Mustangs to a 74-58 win over the visiting Highlanders in a Heritage Conference boys’ basketball game.
Portage fell behind 18-16 after the first eight minutes and 36-33 at halftime but used a 20-point third quarter to go up by two points, 53-51. The Mustangs extended the lead with a 21-7 fourth quarter.
Miko posted a double-double with 10 rebounds to go with his team-high total. Mason Kargo tallied 21 points on the back of five 3-point field goals, dished out 10 assists and grabbed eight rebounds for a double-double. Luke Scarton scored 10 points.
Cambria Heights’ Carter Lamb drained four 3-pointers en route to his game-high 28 points, and Chris Sodmont chipped in 10.
Portage (16-1, 11-0 conference), a winner of six straight, travels to Forest Hills on Monday. Cambria Heights (8-9, 5-5) welcomes Northern Cambria on Thursday.
RIVER VALLEY 53, MARION CENTER 42: River Valley wrapped up a Heritage Conference semifinal berth and remained two games behind first-place United in the West with a matchup with the Lions looming at home on Tuesday.
The Panthers outscored Marion Center by 14 points, 20-6, in the second quarter in a game that was decided by 11.
Jayden Whitfield scored 10 of his game-high 18 points in the second quarter, hitting two 3-pointers and two 2s.
Luke Woodring scored 14 points and Brad McDivitt had 13 for River Valley (11-6, 8-2),
Evan Risinger scored 12 points and Noah McCoy had 10 for Marion Center.
Marion Center (3-14) plays at West Shamokin on Tuesday.
VALLEY 48, APOLLO-RIDGE 15: Apollo-Ridge dropped its 15th straight game with a loss to Valley in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA game at home.
Valley went up 20-4 at halftime and outscored Apollo 18-11 in the second half.
Keyziyah Clay posted 14 points to lead Valley (3-13), and Jacob Starananiec netted four 3-point field goals for 12 points.
Cooper Gourley and Owen Crawford led Apollo-Ridge (1-16) with four points apiece.
Apollo-Ridge travels to Shady Side Academy on Tuesday.