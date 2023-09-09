ssa-ihs

Levi Porter rushed for four touchdowns in Indiana's victory over Shady Side Academy on Friday night.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

Levi Porter, a sophomore running back, and Indiana’s offensive line put together a performance for the ages in a 31-21 victory over Shady Side Academy in a WPIAL non-section football game at Andy Kuzneksi Field on Friday night.

Indiana’s do-it-all back, Porter ran for 243 yards on 29 carries and scored all four Indiana touchdowns. He also added 58 yards receiving, giving him 301 total yards on a night when Indiana improved to 2-1.