Levi Porter, a sophomore running back, and Indiana’s offensive line put together a performance for the ages in a 31-21 victory over Shady Side Academy in a WPIAL non-section football game at Andy Kuzneksi Field on Friday night.
Indiana’s do-it-all back, Porter ran for 243 yards on 29 carries and scored all four Indiana touchdowns. He also added 58 yards receiving, giving him 301 total yards on a night when Indiana improved to 2-1.
“Porter is a smart, special player,” Indiana coach Brad Wright said. “He works hard, he’s humble, and he puts his team ahead of himself.”
That was evident on the final drive of the game when Porter could have scored a fifth touchdown but went down purposely short of the goal line to keep the clock running.
“I told my guys all week, if we win up front, we have a chance to win this game,” Wright said. “SSA had some explosive playmakers, but we were able to execute on both sides of the ball. We were especially very technical up front. This win was a total team effort.”
Shady Side Academy entered the game 2-0 and scored 89 points in those two victories. Indiana held the Bulldogs to 129 total yards and seven first downs. Shady Side Academy’s first two touchdowns came on a fumble return and a kickoff return in first half in which Indiana outgained the Bulldogs 278-43. Indiana finished with 413 total yards, with 326 coming in the rushing game.
Indiana dominated the first quarter with a well-balanced, sustained drive to start the game. Porter had two 20-yard runs on a drive he capped with a 4-yard run. Indiana kept the drive going with a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak by Trevor Smith that set up first-and-goal
Defensively, Carson Beatty came up with a big third-down sack on Shady side quarterback Devin Harris to set up the next possession. Harris was under duress all night and finished 8-for-21 for 106 yards. He was also later penalized for intentional grounding in the end zone, which gave Indiana two points on a safety.
The second quarter started with an illegal procedure on Indiana followed up with a fumble return by Shady Side Academy’s Grant Dickey. Dickey managed to take the ball away from Griffin Prebish and rambled 87 yards to the end zone.
The momentum swung back to Indiana when Dickey was called for intentional grounding that led to the safety.
Porter followed that by bolting 58 yards for his second touchdown and 16-7 lead.
Indiana looked to take control of the game, but Shady Side Academy’s Deacon Durham took the ensuing kickoff 90 yards, spinning out of a few tackles on his way to the end zone.
Porter and Indiana answered back with another 3-yard touchdown for a 23-14 halftime lead.
Both teams came out of halftime sluggish and battling for field position. Porter broke the scoring drought when he scampered 9 yards for a touchdown.
The Bulldogs would not go away and started to find some success in the passing game with multiple first downs gained through the air. Harris finished off the drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Carter Bonner.
Shady Side Academy attempted an onside kick unsuccessfully, and Indiana covered it, maintained possession and proceeded to run out the clock.
The Indians dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
“It felt like our offensive line was in control all game,” Smith said. “We made a few mistakes. The blocking up front is not pretty, but it’s what gets the job done.”
“Our offensive line played very well,” Porter said. “They really opened up some great holes for us today.”
This was the eighth time Shady Side Academy and Indiana have played each other, and the Indians are now 8-0 against the Bulldogs.
Next up for Indiana is a home game against Mars on Friday for the start of play in the WPIAL Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference.
