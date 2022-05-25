What struck Lloyd Waner that day in Pittsburgh wasn’t so much that Babe Ruth had smashed three home runs against the Pirates, the last three of his storied career.
It was how far the third one traveled.
Ruth, then a 40-year-old Boston Braves outfielder in the twilight of his Hall of Fame career, turned back the clock on May 25, 1935, with a jaw-dropping performance that evoked his days as the game’s pre-eminent slugger. That third homer, the 714th of his career, cleared the 86-foot-high right field grandstand at Forbes Field, an unprecedented — and, many once believed, impossible — feat.
“The last one was hit farther than any ball I’ve ever seen,” Waner recalled years later. “I was standing in center field watching it go. You would have thought it had a little engine in it. It became a dot against the sky and then disappeared. My, did he hit it.”
Witnesses estimated Ruth’s prodigious clout carried between 550 and 600 feet. Gus Miller, chief of the Forbes Field ushers, went to great pains to determine the distance.
“According to his investigation,” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted, “the wallop descended upon a housetop at 318 Bouquet Street, took a mighty bound and lodged on another roof some distance further. Gus estimates the point where the ball struck the first roof as being no less than 600 feet from where Ruth stood when he delivered his third home run swat of the game.”
That was to be Ruth’s last hurrah. The slugger who had revolutionized the game with his thunderclap home runs never hit another. He retired a week later.
Boston had signed Ruth in February after his release by the Yankees, hoping for a boost in ticket sales, but he struggled for a hapless club that would finish 38-115. Coming into the May 25 game, he was batting .153 with three homers and five RBIs in 59 at-bats. Age had finally accomplished what scores of major league pitchers had not: brought the mighty Ruth to his knees.
But on that Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh, the Babe of yesteryear returned. Ruth rocketed a Red Lucas pitch into the lower stands in right field in the first inning to give Boston a 2-0 lead. He smashed a two-run homer off Guy Bush in the third, into the upper deck, and stroked an RBI single off Bush in the fifth.
Then, in the seventh, he launched a solo shot where no home run had ever traveled, a titanic blast off Bush that soared over the right field roof, capping a 4-for-4, six-RBI day. The Pirates’ eventual 11-7 victory was overshadowed by the Babe’s electrifying power display.
Noted The Boston Globe, “The great man Ruth took Pittsburgh to his massive bosom today and sent 10,000 gabbing fans out of the ballpark convinced that the Bam’s legs may be spavined, his body nearing the age of senility and his glorious major league career in the sunset stage, but his eagle eye, his coordinated swings are just as effective as they were in the days when he was the greatest home run king of them all.”
The fans rose from their seats and erupted as the Babe’s third circuit shot of the afternoon left the park. It was, even measured against the longest of his previous 713 home runs, a truly Ruthian blast.
“I never saw a ball hit so hard,” Bush told author Robert Creamer in “Babe: The Legend Comes to Life.” “He was fat and old, but he still had that great swing. Even when he missed, you could hear the bat go swish. I can’t remember anything about the first homer he hit off me that day. I guess it was just another homer. But I can’t forget that last one. It’s probably still going.”