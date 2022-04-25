The Purchase Line Red Dragons claimed a big win on Friday but couldn’t follow it up on Saturday.
The Red Dragons scored a 7-0 win over Penns Manor on Friday for their first victory in a Heritage Conference baseball game since 2014. Purchase Line lost to Marion Center the following day, 16-1.
Purchase Line not only won a conference game, the Red Dragons did it in style, with Travis Keister pitching a seven-inning no-hitter. Keisler struck out 17 and did not issue a walk, and the only Penns Manor baserunners reached on a pair of errors.
Holding a 2-0 lead, Purchase Line broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning.
Keister also doubled twice and drove in two runs, and Jayce Brooks doubled and knocked in three runs. Andrew Beers stroked three hits and drove in a run, and Zander Bennett finished with a hit and an RBI. Austin Chambers tripled for one of his two hits.
Purchase Line didn’t fare as well the following day, allowing 11 runs in the second innings and failing to make it past the third due to the mercy rule.
Parker Black went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs for Marion Center. Landin Bennett also banged out three hits, including a double, and drove in a run, and Nick Pacconi doubled and singled and knocked in two runs. Ty Ryen had a hit and two RBIs, and Alex Stewart, Dakota Bracken and Colin Anderson also were credited with RBIs.
Bracken picked up the win, striking out five without issuing a walk.
Brooks and Zach Stiffler each doubled for Purchase Line.
Marion Center opened its action Friday with a 9-0 win over Homer-Center in which Ryen and Bracken combined on a no-hitter. Ryen pitched six innings, struck out 15, walked three and threw 99 pitches. Bracken pitched the final inning and recorded two outs by strikeout.
Black had two hits and two RBIs, and Pacconi and Stewart each had two RBIs. Lynn, Skyler Olp and Landin Bennett each had two hits, with Bennett and Lynn driving in runs.
Homer-Center lost to Derry, 12-3, on Saturday. The Wildcats held a 3-2 lead after three innings, but defense was their undoing, with seven errors leading to 10 unearned runs. Derry scored twice in the fourth to take the lead, built on it with two more in the fifth and blew the game open with a six-run seventh.
Owen Saiani and Anthony Rowland pitched well for the Wildcats in defeat, combining for seven strikeouts and one walk. Each pitched three innings and allowed one earned run apiece.
Marion Center (5-0) plays host to United (4-2) in a Heritage Conference showdown of top teams.
Purchase Line (1-3) plays at Homer-Center (1-4) today.
Penns Manor (0-4) plays at West Shamokin today.
INDIANA 12, PUNXSUTAWNEY 3: Indiana jumped out to a big lead and beat Punxsutawney in a non-conference game Saturday.
Indiana scored seven runs in the second inning and led 9-1 after three innings.
Gavin Homer hit a home run and finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Lincoln Trusal drove in two runs and Branden Yanity had two hits and an RBI. Ben Ryan doubled for one of his two hits and Trusal doubled.
Garrison Dougherty, Kaden Homer and Conner Geesey pitched for Indiana. Dougherty picked up the win after pitching the first three innings. Kaden Homer struck out three in two innings.
Indiana (7-3) plays at Knoch today.