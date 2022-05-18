ALTOONA — If the members of the Purchase Line girls’ 3,200-meter relay team woke up today pinching themselves, it would be understandable.
But they’re not living a dream. They are living history.
The quartet of Rachael Ward, Mikeayla Ryen, Alonna Phillips and Alissa Phillips made school history Tuesday at the District 6 Class AA Track and Field Championships by becoming the first Purchase Line girls’ relay team ever to qualify for the state meet.
They placed third, and in doing so, punched their ticket to the PIAA Championships in Shippensburg on May 27-28. The top three finishers in each event at the District 6 meet automatically qualify for the state championships.
The Red Dragons posted a time of 10 minutes, 28.34 seconds, breaking the school-record time to boot.
“It’s unbelievable. It feels like we’re in a dream right now,” freshman Alonna Phillips, who ran the third leg, said.
“Crazy!” Ward, a sophomore, said. “We’ve never had a relay team go to states.”
What’s crazier is that this relay team has dropped its time by some 40 seconds since the beginning of the season.
“We shaved off so much time, something like 40 seconds (since the start of the season),” sophomore Mikaeyla Ryen said. “It’s crazy.”
The Red Dragons admittedly didn’t expect to be where they are now, and who can blame them?
“No, I didn’t,” freshman Alissa Phillips said when asked if she thought this was a realistic goal in March. “I mean, yes, but not really.”
“To get that is a tremendous accomplishment for them, the work they had to put in,” Purchase Line coach Sean Mack said, jokingly adding, “and the first thing I said to them was, ‘You just bought yourself another week and a half of practice by qualifying.’”
Central Cambria, the top seed entering the meet, ran away with the title with a time of 9:36.54.
The Marion Center foursome of Lydia Miller, Lilly Ryer, Mikayla Gatskie and Reagan Ryen finished second with a time of 9:58.42 and also qualified for the PIAA Championships.
Although the future looks bright for the Purchase Line foursome — the team features two sophomores and two freshmen — Mack advised the girls to stay in the moment, in the now.
“What I just tried to preach to them this whole week was about seizing the day,” Mack said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen next year. You can’t say, ‘Well, we’re going to run as a team next year or the next two years.’ You don’t know what’s going to happen. ... Anything could happen. You just don’t know, and you had to seize the day and today they did.”