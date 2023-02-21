Carter Putt has been pinning opponents since before preschool, and that talent and dedication continues to show itself in the form of success.
The latest for the Indiana sophomore came Saturday when he won the WPIAL Class 2A Eastern Section wrestling championship at 121 pounds at Greensburg Salem High School. Putt pulled out two pins en route to a 5-3 decision over Derry’s Brett Klim in the championship match to punch his ticket to the WPIAL tournament.
Putt is building on an impressive freshman year, when he went 24-9 and placed first in the Class 3A section tournament. He is 27-7 this season and placed fourth in the Bo Wood tournament on Jan. 7 and fifth in the Ultimate Warrior Tournament on Jan. 27.
Putt competes in the WPIAL tournament at Chartiers Valley High School on Friday and Saturday. The top eight advance to the Southwest Regional tournament on March 3 and 4 at Altoona with hopes to qualify for the PIAA championship in Hershey.
Here’s a look at the Indiana Gazette Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Jeffrey and Christina Putt
Siblings: Owen, 19; Davis, 13; AnnaMaria, 10
Plans after high school: I plan on going to college for sports management, and I hope I am able to wrestle wherever I go.
Hobbies: I enjoy spending time with friends and family and also playing baseball.
Favorite school subject: I would definitely say I enjoy phys ed the best because I have the opportunity to be active for at least a little while.
Food you refuse to eat: I cannot stand pierogies.
Favorite video game: I haven’t really had time to game with the season happening, but I would probably say “Fortnite” still has a special place in my heart.
Favorite sport: My favorite sport is wrestling, because I do not like depending on a team to win. I enjoy either winning or losing by myself so that I am the only one that can take the blame.
When and why you started wrestling: I started wrestling just before preschool because my dad was a Division II wrestler and I wanted to try to be like him.
Prematch rituals or superstitions: I just like to listen to music before matches and get into the zone where I think I’m the best and my opponent has no chance to beat me.
Biggest inspiration: I would say my family is my biggest inspiration, because I do everything to make them happy. My grandfather fought in Vietnam, so I try to do everything I can to make him proud.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be and why? It would be “Public Service Announcement” by Jay-Z because it kind of says I’m here and I am not leaving so you better get used to it. I like that mentality and think its bass drop is also really cool.
Favorite part of competing: Winning.
Favorite place to compete: I really enjoy competing at home in front of a crowd of people I know, but I also like competing in Clearfield. I do not know why but I just like the gym and mats.
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Indiana: I have learned I need to understand my time as an athlete is not going to last forever so I need to enjoy every second of it while I can.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: My coaches always say practice should be five times harder than a match, and I have tried to work as hard as possible every day in practice so taking my skills out of the mat is easy.
Keys to your individual success this season: I would say mindset has been my biggest key to success, because I have always been ranked really low or not ranked at all so I like to take that underdog mindset into big matches and take care of business.
What it was like to win your weight class in the Eastern Sectional tournament? It was cool, I went into the tournament as the No. 1 seed so I just proved that correct and got the job done.
You placed first in the section tournament last year. How does it feel to go back to defend your title? It feels really good. I’m looking to be a four-time section champ, but right now I am focused on WPIALs and trying to get to states and doing damage there.
What did you learn as a freshman that you carried with you throughout your sophomore season? I learned you are going to win some you should lose and lose some you should win, but no matter what, you have to keep your head up and push to be the best version of yourself no matter the success you are receiving.
Goals for the postseason: My goal is to get to states, and my game plan is to just go out and do my thing and I know things will work out how they are meant to work out.