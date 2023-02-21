carter putt

Carter Putt has been pinning opponents since before preschool, and that talent and dedication continues to show itself in the form of success.

The latest for the Indiana sophomore came Saturday when he won the WPIAL Class 2A Eastern Section wrestling championship at 121 pounds at Greensburg Salem High School. Putt pulled out two pins en route to a 5-3 decision over Derry’s Brett Klim in the championship match to punch his ticket to the WPIAL tournament.

