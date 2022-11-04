On Saturday, the IUP Crimson Hawks will be tested.
Sure, Clarion and its unique offense will do some things that will puzzle IUP. But that’s not really the biggest test the Crimson Hawks will face. A week after being knocked down by Gannon, they’ll have to respond from their first loss of the season. Will they get up and fight or stay on the canvas and be counted out?
“It’s just about the next game,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella. “We have two games left. We have to play the next one first.”
The 16th-ranked Crimson Hawks (7-1 overall, 5-1 PSAC West) finish up division play by hosting the Golden Eagles (3-6, 2-4) at 2 p.m. They need a win to ensure a shot at winning the PSAC West, which would put them in the conference title game on Nov. 12 against Shepherd (9-0).
A loss knocks them out of contention, unless a bizarre string events happens, including Slippery Rock (8-1) losing to Edinboro (4-5) and Gannon (7-2) falling to California (5-4).
Beating Clarion also keeps IUP in the NCAA Division II playoff race. The top seven teams in the regional rankings earn postseason spots at the end of the regular season, and this week the Crimson Hawks are No. 3.
Shepherd is in the top spot, followed by Ashland (7-1), IUP, Assumption (6-1), Slippery Rock, Notre Dame College (7-2), Gannon, New Haven (6-2), Bentley (6-2) and Concord (7-2).
“It’s pretty cut and dry,” Tortorella said. “There is one undefeated team. There are three or four one-loss teams. We beat one of the one-loss teams. I don’t know much about the other teams, but I would say IUP, Shepherd, Slippery Rock and Ashland, all four are very comparable.”
But as usual, Tortorella doesn’t want his team to focus on anything but the next game, and this week it’s Clarion. The truth is that despite its sub-par record and unimpressive statistics, Clarion can present challenges.
Under first-year coach Ray Monica (the former Kutztown coach), the Golden Eagles have adopted the Fly Offense and hired its creator, Mark Speckman, as its offensive coordinator. Speckman, a coaching veteran with stops all across the country, has installed his scheme, which Tortorella said has components of three other offenses: he Wing-T, the option and the zone-read.
“It’s three offenses in one,” he said. “Even though they don’t do any of those three things exclusively, it’s like preparing for all three of those types of offenses. They want to run the ball. They want to make first downs, control the ball and shorten the game. But they have a lot of other things they can do. If you overplay one thing, they’ll get you with something else.”
The Fly Offense is built upon some misdirection blocking, jet sweeps from the receivers and inside running from the backs that can lull defenses into bringing an extra man into the box. When that happens, the Golden Eagles will take to the air.
“You have to play disciplined,” Tortorella said. “You can’t, we call it chasing hubcaps. The hubcap comes off the car and a dog chases the hubcap. That’s what it’s like when you play these kinds of offenses.”
Clarion hasn’t had a lot of success this season, although it has already won three more games than it did last year under then-coach Chris Weibel. In their six losses, the Eagles have been outscored by an average of 32 points, including blowout losses to Bloomsburg (42-3), California (59-14), Edinboro (47-17) and Slippery Rock (31-0).
The main problem for Clarion has been its defense, which is 15th in the 16-team PSAC in total defense (407.2) and scoring defense (31.9). But Tortorella doesn’t expect his offense, which ranks second in the league in scoring (34.8) and total offense (441.4), to have its way with the Clarion defense.
“They play a basic defense, but they’re getting better at it and they’re probably going to be even better next year,” Tortorella said. “(Monica) is a defensive guy, so they’re well-coached. They make you execute. They don’t give you anything.”
What the Golden Eagles try to do is hold the ball on offense, not give up big plays on defense and hope you make a mistake in special teams they can pounce on.
Oddly enough, Clarion is 15th in the country in blocked kicks (five) and 150th in blocked kicks allowed (six).
“They take some chances on special teams,” Tortorella said. “I see what (Monica is) trying to do. He’s trying to play basic, solid defense and he’s trying to create some things in the special teams.
“That’s a first-year head coach taking over a (tough) situation. It’s probably very smart, the way he’s going about it.”
But for IUP, it’s about how the Crimson Hawks prepare and not anything Clarion intends to do.
“When you get to this point in the year,” Tortorella said, “at the end of the day, you want to control your own destiny, and that’s where we’re at.”