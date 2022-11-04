iup logo 01.jpg
On Saturday, the IUP Crimson Hawks will be tested.

Sure, Clarion and its unique offense will do some things that will puzzle IUP. But that’s not really the biggest test the Crimson Hawks will face. A week after being knocked down by Gannon, they’ll have to respond from their first loss of the season. Will they get up and fight or stay on the canvas and be counted out?

