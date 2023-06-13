Relief came to our region Monday in the form of extended periods of rain.
A good soaking was in order as the vegetation was beginning to suffer. In dry conditions, nut-producing trees such as acorn, beech and hickory can be impacted, resulting in fewer and smaller nuts.
Rain is essential for agriculture and the bulk of the fields were ready and waiting for it. In our area, a wide variety of game, birds, furbearers and fowl benefit from agriculture. In dry years, the impact is obvious with fewer young of the year encountered afield.
Recently, I created a rainwater collection system from my roof and was like a child on Christmas morning as the bounty accumulated in the reclaimed IBC totes. The contraption can gather 550 gallons of water from gutter downspouts and will assist in irrigation efforts.
Gardening has been difficult as of late with new transplants suffering even with daily watering. June-bearing strawberries have been on the small side with the lack of moisture and hopefully the rain will plump the blueberries. Apples in my area appear to have dodged any frost and are beginning to be easily visible among the limbs. An apple tree can be a magnet for bear and deer and it is worth noting when one heavy with fruit is encountered. Trees in less-than-ideal areas may only produce once every few years and these often are the ones that can produce some excellent hunts.
Harvested hay fields were anxiously awaiting rain and should begin to green up quickly. Spotting a groundhog will be easier as the contrast between brown and green is great. However, as the hay grows, it will eventually conceal any groundhogs and their movements.
As many who wage war with a yard know, grass can grow quickly and the best time to hunt groundhogs is when you notice low stubble. Many who work the land have a dislike for the burrowing that groundhogs do. Thinning down the population of woodchucks on a farm you hunt for big game allows more time on the property while also helping reduce the risk of equipment or livestock damage.
If an area is abundant with food, predators can soon move into the area. Coyotes and eagles dine on groundhogs and can make an easy living on an unhunted farm. Once hunting the area, a young fawn or turkey poult will be killed just the same by the predator.
During the tail end of turkey season I saw a few fawns but was somewhat concerned as no twins were spotted. A lack of encounters put it to the back of my mind until the other day I got a trail camera picture of a doe and a fawn. Upon another look, a second fawn was standing behind the mother with only its ears visible. After struggling to see the second fawn on the still shot on the screen in front of me, I certainly could have overlooked some in the field.
Little critters are beginning to stretch their legs and eventually could cross paths with humans. Young wildlife should be avoided and never interfered with. We have opposable thumbs and it is our responsibility to stop, go around them or change plans so as to not disturb them. A recent incident in the west involving bison highlights this as a calf was handled by a tourist and later euthanized as the herd rejected it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.