It didn’t take the Ligonier Valley Rams long to find success in the WPIAL.
After a 50-year stint in District 6, the Rams transitioned to District 7 in 2020 and have put together back-to-back winning seasons.
After a third-place finish in the competitive Allegheny Conference, an 8-3 overall record and its first WPIAL Class 2A playoff appearance last season, big changes are on the horizon for the Westmoreland County-based team.
“If you don’t adapt to change, you go the way of the dinosaur,” Roger Beitel, the 19th-year head coach, said. “That is something that we are willing to do.
“Winning eight games last year was really remarkable, and that is where we see ourselves this season. Ultimately, our goal is to be competitive and win as many games as possible. We are still learning, and the transition continues, but our conference is changing this year as well.”
Realignment in the Allegheny Conference is a welcome change, according to Beitel.
“We have a couple larger schools that dropped classification, but that can work in our favor because we now have some new Westmoreland County schools to play, like Burrell and Yough. And we also have the opportunity to play against Derry, which is just 8 miles away. Not only are they in our conference, but we get to play them in the last game of the season and now have a natural rivalry.”
Ligonier graduated several key members from its eight-win playoff season. and change will take place within its offensive scheme, with Beitel going back to a familiar attack.
“We were in the spread-type offense for many, many years, but now we move to a Wing-T formation,” Beitel said. “We had a lot of success with the spread; however, we are in a situation that our personnel dictates that change.”
The quarterback position is one area the Rams didn’t need to change. Incoming senior Hayden Sierocky, who broke his arm last year midseason, returns but in more of a jack-of-all-trades role. According to Beitel, you could see Sierocky in one of three positions.
“Our plan is to use Hayden in different capacities, including quarterback, running back and receiver,” he said. “We have big plans for him, and he will line up all over the field.”
Prior to his injury, Sierocky rushed for 306 yards and five touchdowns and passed for 391 yards and five scores.
Fellow senior Broderick Schreyer also saw time under center in 2021 and will continue to fill that role when needed. Schreyer threw for 833 yards and 13 touchdowns in seven games.
The remaining skill positions remained up in the air throughout camp.
“We have some new faces in the other skill positions,” Beitel said. “We are still trying to search for those players and really need to get some video on them. We want to see them compete against someone other than a player with a red practice jersey.”
Whoever earns the job will be tasked with replacing all-purpose running back Nick Beitel, who ran for 873 yards, caught 16 passes for 207 yards, and was the Rams’ leading scorer with 10 touchdowns.
Coach Beitel named sophomore Duncan Foust as a potential replacement at running back, along with senior Nick Lonas and sophomore brothers Mark and John Jablunovsky.
James Pleskovitch and McKinley Schearer will see time at tight end, and Logan Johnston will get the first look at wide receiver.
Beitel was impressed with Johnston’s work ethic in the offseason and team workouts.
“Logan is a great story,” he said. “He missed all last season with a hand injury and didn’t get to play one down of football. He decided to come back and earned a job through his work in the offseason. He is looking good in camp.”
Ty Wilkins, Colin Smith, Logan Mulhern and Billy Sugden are players who will likely start on the offensive line. Mason Mulhern, Landon Laskoski and Sam Caldwell are capable offensive linemen who also will receive their share of snaps.
Ligonier Valley will stick to its base 4-3 defense but will come at opponents with some different looks out of a our-man front, five-man front and multiple blitz packages.
Five defensive starters return, including a pair up front. Sugden and Logan Mulhern were all-conference selections a season ago, Sugden as a defensive end and Mulhern as a defensive tackle.
Wilkins, Smith, Pleskovitch, and Mason Mulhern fought for time on a deep defensive line.
At linebacker, “McKinley Shearer, who is a senior, has developed into a fine linebacker for us,” Beitel said. “He received a lot of playing time at the end of last season and made some big splash plays.”
Sophomore Duncan Foust, Lonas and Schreyer make up the rest of the linebacking corps.
Sierocky is shaping into the leader of the Rams’ defense, according to Beitel.
“We toyed with the idea of moving him closer to the line of scrimmage, but he makes so many plays from the secondary that we didn’t make that move,” Beitel said.
Sierocky occupies the spot at deep safety while the other secondary spots remained open. Senior Bruce Krieger and the Jablunovskys competed to fill the two cornerback positions.
Graduation also forced change in the Rams’ special teams units. George Golden handled the kicking duties in 2021, but with him no longer available, sophomore Hunter Carr will get his chance. Duncan Foust was the leading candidate to handle the punting chances.
Although the Rams look to have plenty of depth with their personnel and have some experienced players returning on both sides of the ball, there are no easy games on the schedule and a repeat of last year’s success will not come easily.
“Steel Valley was voted as the preseason favorite, with Serra (Catholic) second, but after that it is wide open for a lot of different schools,” Beitel said. “Serra was the state runner-up in 2A last season, and with some of the new teams coming into our conference it will be competitive.
“As always, the expectation that we want is to compete again for our conference championship. Second, try and qualify for the playoffs, and once you get into the playoffs, anything can happen. Really, we have to focus on getting better each day and developing individually as well as a team. If we do that, our goals will work themselves out.”