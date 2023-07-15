When last seen, the cinematic version of Archibald “Moonlight” Graham was ambling toward a cornfield somewhere in Iowa. The real-life Moonlight Graham? He wound up in western Pennsylvania.
After appearing in his first and only major league game with the New York Giants on June 29, 1905 — a pivotal plot point in the baseball classic “Field of Dreams” — Graham in mid-July jumped from the Scranton Miners of the New York State League to the Tri-State League’s Altoona Mountaineers. What followed was a series of cloak-and-dagger maneuvers, a kidnapping plot and the acclaimed outfielder’s narrow escape from an angry mob.
Alexander Pearson, an Altoona pitcher tasked with poaching players from various minor league teams to augment the Mountaineers’ roster, was kept under surveillance, threatened with arrest and even assaulted during his 10-day-long recruiting mission. Upon arriving in Scranton, he fixed his sights on Graham — at great personal risk.
“One fellow calmly informed him that if he took any of the Scranton players he would put an ounce of lead in his anatomy,” noted the Altoona Times. “Deeming it unsafe to demonstrate whether the bellicose fellow was bluffing or not, the colonel transacted his business through an intermediary, and finally closed with Graham.”
The 27-year-old medical student, who had been earning $225 a week with Scranton, found Altoona’s offer of $400 a week and a $200 signing bonus impossible to resist. The Mountaineers were thrilled to sign such a marvelous player, renowned for his speed, ability to handle a bat and defensive prowess.
“Graham is a star,” noted the Altoona Mirror on July 14. “In three games this week, Graham has secured nine hits. He is a phenomenon on the bases. Alex Pearson, who saw him perform [in Scranton], claims that he is one of the best he saw on his trip.”
But Scranton manager Eddie Ashenbach — formerly Graham’s coach at the University of North Carolina — wasn’t about to relinquish one of his stalwart performers without a fight. After turning over the reins of his team to an assistant, he tailed Graham and Pearson after they left for Altoona.
“They quietly slipped out of Scranton on Thursday evening and went to Wilkes-Barre,” noted the Times. “Believing they had thrown Ashenbach off the trail, they took a train for Lewistown Junction. Going through Sunbury, whom did they see but Ashenbach get on the train at that place. Two miles outside of Lewistown, Pearson fixed things with the conductor, and he and Graham jumped off, later walking into Lewistown.”
But Graham and Pearson weren’t able to shake Ashenbach for long. He caught up with them in Johnstown, where Altoona was playing the Johnnies in a weekend series.
By that time, Graham realized he had made a terrible mistake. The Tri-State League, he discovered, was far inferior to the New York State League. When Ashenbach tracked him down, Graham was more than willing to return to the Miners — especially after Ashenbach offered him a hefty raise.
According to the Scranton Truth, “Ashenbach finally agreed to pay him whatever money the Altoona team was giving him, and also added a few other concessions which proved too attractive for the player.”
But reuniting Graham with his old club turned out to be an exercise fraught with peril. Fearful the new acquisition was about to flee before ever suiting up for their team, indignant Altoona fans who had traveled to Johnstown to watch the Mountaineers massed at the train station with designs on “detaining” Graham.
“When they heard that Ashenbach was to take Graham with him they decided to kidnap the player if possible,” noted the Scranton Republican. “Ashenbach heard of the plans laid out to take Graham from him and during the night outwitted the Altoona people. A large crowd of Altoona baseball enthusiasts gathered at the depot waiting for Ashenbach and Graham. Instead of going to the depot, Ashenbach and Graham walked out of Johnstown and enjoyed a tramp of ten miles over rough country roads when they struck Seward.”
There they caught a train to Pittsburgh and, by a circuitous route, ultimately arrived in Albany, N.Y., where the Miners were playing. So hasty was Graham’s departure that he left his suitcase — “full of handsome and expensive glad rags,” noted the Times — at the team hotel in Johnstown.
Graham played three more seasons with Scranton before hanging up his spikes for good. He won the New York State League batting title in 1906 with a .336 average and led the Miners to NYSL championships in 1906 and 1908. After earning his medical degree, Graham moved to Chisholm, Minn., where he spent the rest of his life as a beloved town doctor.
Graham died in 1965, long before he became a pop culture icon thanks to writer W.P. Kinsella, whose short story “Shoeless Joe Jackson Comes to Iowa” was the inspiration for “Field of Dreams.” Kinsella came across Graham’s name in “The Baseball Encyclopedia” and was struck by his unique nickname, Moonlight.
“All I could think was, What a wonderful name,” Kinsella said. “I just decided I wanted to use this guy as a character in one of my stories.”
And so it was that the cinematic Moonlight Graham, near the end of “Field of Dreams,” slowly walks toward a cornfield in Iowa. The scene contrasts with Graham’s real-life exit in western Pennsylvania, when he had to make a run for it.
