ARCHIBALD “MOONLIGHT” GRAHAM

When last seen, the cinematic version of Archibald “Moonlight” Graham was ambling toward a cornfield somewhere in Iowa. The real-life Moonlight Graham? He wound up in western Pennsylvania.

After appearing in his first and only major league game with the New York Giants on June 29, 1905 — a pivotal plot point in the baseball classic “Field of Dreams” — Graham in mid-July jumped from the Scranton Miners of the New York State League to the Tri-State League’s Altoona Mountaineers. What followed was a series of cloak-and-dagger maneuvers, a kidnapping plot and the acclaimed outfielder’s narrow escape from an angry mob.