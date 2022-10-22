PURCHASE LINE — The playoffs don’t begin for another couple weeks, but Purchase Line and Homer-Center were hoping to come out of Friday night’s Heritage Conference season finale at Barry T. Madill Field with a better idea of where they stood in the District 6 Class 1A standings.
Both teams played as if their playoff lives were at stake, but it was the Red Dragons who capitalized by using a third quarter AJ Chambers interception return for a touchdown to take the lead and a fourth-quarter blocked field goal to claim a 14-12 Senior Night victory that muddied the playoff picture even more.
“A loss basically would eliminate us from the playoffs,” Purchase Line senior lineman Thomas Batten said. “It was really special to get a big win over Homer-Center and to get it on Senior Night for the four seniors was extra special.”
With the win, Purchase Line (4-5) bounced back from what looked like a crippling one-point loss against United Valley a week ago and can control its playoff destiny next week in the Heritage-West-PAC crossover game at Bald Eagle Area.
“It depends on what some other teams do, so we have to take care of our business,” Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec said. “Win and we are in (the playoffs).”
“I am proud of how we bounced back from that United Valley loss,” Falisec added. “It’s an ugly win, but it’s just nice to finally get a win over Homer-Center.”
Purchase Line hadn’t beat a Homer-Center team since taking down the Wildcats 14-12 in Week Six of the 2011 season.
Even with the loss, the Wildcats still have a chance to claw their way into a playoff spot by winning next week on the road. A win for the Wildcats against Purchase Line would have clinched a berth.
Homer-Center (4-5) looked to be in good shape coming out of the halftime break, ahead 12-7 and getting the second half kickoff. Facing heavy pressure from the Red Dragons defensive front, AJ Chambers stepped in front of Braden Dunn’s pass and returned it 36 yards to paydirt. With Jakob Mountain tacking on the PAT, it was Purchase Line in front 14-12.
“At the time our offense wasn’t doing much at all,” Falisec said. “So, it was a great feeling to get that pick and put us ahead. Chambers made a nice play on the ball and took it in.”
“Braden (Dunn) came in and did a tremendous job,” Homer-Center coach Greg Page said. “How many teams can get down to their fourth quarterback and be in a position to win against a good team like Purchase Line?”
“He showed a lot of guts to come in the way he did,” Page continued. “I take full responsibility. I put him in a bad spot on the pass that they intercepted and took back for a touchdown.”
The Red Dragons missed out on another opportunity later in the third quarter when Jon Elick stripped the ball from Logan Henry at the 4:01 mark and John Hughes recovered to give Purchase Line the ball at the Wildcats 32-yard line.
But penalties forced Red Dragons’ Elick to throw a desperation pass on fourth-and-long into the hands of Michael Krejocic, who downed it in the end zone for a touchback.
The Wildcats used that turnover to march down to the Purchase Line 6-yard line. Dunn connected with Wil Jones on a 30-yard pass play and scampered for a 12-yard first down on third-and-long to keep the drive alive. But after Purchase Line linebacker Joe Lamer dropped Krejocic for a 5-yard loss on third down, it forced Page to make a decision.
Page went with the 28-yard field goal attempt. Riley Clevinger, who injured his ankle early in the game, was able to get the ball down as the holder, but the Red Dragons’ Jaylin Robertson got a hand on the kick. Chambers corralled the ball and added 10 more yards to the 24-yard line.
“Absolutely, I had confidence in Krejocic,” Page said. “We work on that a great deal and was confident that he could make it. It wasn’t a very long kick, but it didn’t happen and Purchase Line made plays too.”
The Red Dragons fumbled on the second play of the ensuing drive at the Homer-Center 27-yard line. Jaxson Arone was credited with the recovery.
This time Homer-Center not only had to get past a tough Purchase Line defense but had less than three minutes on the clock.
Dunn found Krejocic on a 7-yard third-down catch but was intercepted by Chambers on fourth-and-2, ending the Wildcat rally.
“We have to come up with some better answers offensively,” Page said. “Even with our backup
Purchase Line opened the game with strong field position after a 40-yard Andrew Beer kick return. It took Purchase Line 12-plays, but Beer eventually recovered a Joe Lamer fumble in the end zone for the first score of the game.
“We didn’t want to lose this one on senior night,” Beer said. “We had extra motivation on that first drive to get one up on Homer.”
Dunn was forced into action at quarterback after Clevenger went down with his ankle injury on Purchase Line’s initial scoring drive. The sophomore handed off to fullback Landon Hill on seven consecutive plays, and on the eighth play, he faked to Hill and kept the ball for a 42-yard touchdown.
Hill was the game’s top rusher with 84 yards and Dunn chipped in with 70.
Dunn put Homer Center ahead 12-7 on the Wildcats first drive of the second quarter, capping a seven-play, 57-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.
The two-point conversion attempt was stuffed by Purchase Line on both Wildcats touchdowns.
From his defensive tackle position, Red Dragons’ Batten was credited with 12 tackles, including three for a loss.
Purchase Line gained a total of 120 yards compared to 237 for the Wildcats.