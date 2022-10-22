PL logo

PURCHASE LINE — The playoffs don’t begin for another couple weeks, but Purchase Line and Homer-Center were hoping to come out of Friday night’s Heritage Conference season finale at Barry T. Madill Field with a better idea of where they stood in the District 6 Class 1A standings.

Both teams played as if their playoff lives were at stake, but it was the Red Dragons who capitalized by using a third quarter AJ Chambers interception return for a touchdown to take the lead and a fourth-quarter blocked field goal to claim a 14-12 Senior Night victory that muddied the playoff picture even more.

Tags