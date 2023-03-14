iup-region

Sahwndale Jones pulled up for a 3-point shot in front of the IUP bench during the Crimson Hawks’ victory over Virginia Union in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region semifinals at the KCAC on Sunday.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

Two basketball programs with a short and recent but intense rivalry square off for the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region championship this evening at the KCAC.

IUP, 32-1 and ranked third nationally, and West Liberty (W.Va.), 30-3 and ranked fifth, tip off at 7 p.m. with the winner advancing to next week’s Elite Eight in Evansville, Ind.

