Two basketball programs with a short and recent but intense rivalry square off for the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region championship this evening at the KCAC.
IUP, 32-1 and ranked third nationally, and West Liberty (W.Va.), 30-3 and ranked fifth, tip off at 7 p.m. with the winner advancing to next week’s Elite Eight in Evansville, Ind.
The teams rank among the most consistent in the region and nationally since 2010. They have met four times with a berth on the Elite Eight on the line, and each team has won twice. Overall, IUP leads the series 5-4.
The most important of those meetings came between 2010 and 2015, when IUP sandwiched Elite Eight appearances around four straight by West Liberty. Toss in the Hilltoppers’ title in 2016, and the teams combined for seven straight regional titles. West Liberty went on to reach the championship game once, and IUP did twice.
They haven’t met since 20015, but each has earned NCAA Tournament berths every year. IUP is the defending region champion, and West Liberty won in 2021 when only a handful of Division II teams held seasons during the coronavirus pandemic.
West Liberty, in fact, has the longest active streak of Division II tournament appearances with 14. IUP missed the tournament once since 2009 — and again in 2021 when it did not have a season.
CHAMPIONS: IUP has won four straight PSAC titles. West Liberty has won 12 of the past 13 Mountain East Conference titles.
STREAKS: West Liberty has won 15 in a row, and IUP has won 10 in a row.
COACHES: The coaches rank among the best in the country. West Liberty’s Ben Howlett is 158-24 in seven seasons at his alma mater, where he was an assistant under former coach Jim Crutchfield for six seasons. He is the winningest active head men’s basketball coach across all NCAA divisions (minimum five seasons) with an .868 winning percentage.
IUP’s Joe Lombardi recorded his 400th career win Sunday night and is 400-107 in 17 seasons, just shy of an .800 winning percentage. Toss out his first two seasons when IUP was 6-21 and 13-15 and the percentage rises to .842.
Standouts: Each team has a player of the year. IUP has Shawndale Jones, the top player in the PSAC West. He avearged 19.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals.
West Liberty has Bryce Butler, a 6-5 junior from nearby Latrobe who was voted Mountain West and Atlantic Region player of the year for the second straight season. He averages 22.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also shoots 59 percent form the field and 52.5 percent from 3-point range.
STAT LINES: West Liberty is in the top three in Division II in nine statistical categories and leads the country in four. The Hilltoppers are No. 1 in 3-pointers per game (12.6), 3-point attempts per game (33.0), assists (22.5) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.9). West Liberty ranks second in scoring offense (101.0 points per game), scoring margin (plus-19.6), turnovers forced (19.3) and steals (10.8) and third in turnover margin (plus-7.7).
IUP ranks first nationally in field goal percentage defense (.385), seventh in 3-point field percentage defense (.298) and fifth in scoring defense (59.9 points per game).