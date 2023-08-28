Jim Creps spent a lifetime doggedly researching Indiana High School’s football past and went to great lengths to celebrate its history.
His determination was never more evident than in his preparations for a banquet to be held Oct. 6, 1972, honoring the 1923 team — what he then believed was the school’s first — and meant to mark the 50th season of football at IHS.
Creps was able to locate and extend an invitation to every surviving member of that squad but one — senior Warden Balcomb. It obviously troubled Creps that he couldn’t find Balcomb, so in an example of either overblown optimism or incredible audacity, he contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation for assistance.
In the boxes of IHS sports-related material Creps collected over the years — now stored in the school’s athletic office — is a mimeographed copy of a letter dated May 1, 1972, and addressed to one J. Edgar Hoover. Yes, the director of the FBI, the man tasked with apprehending some of the nation’s most violent criminals.
“I am sure that your bureau has more important things to do, but is there some way that I can check with the armed services, the IRS and with the F.B.I. files and find the location of the one or several Warden Balcombs that there are in the United States?” Creps wrote. “If the F.B.I. could help me in any way, I would certainly appreciate it more than I can say.”
There’s no evidence that Creps ever received a reply from Hoover or ever located Balcomb.
