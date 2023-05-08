ALTOONA — For more than four decades, the Marion Center school record in boys’ pole vault stood untouched.
Ever since Evan Risinger first tried his hand at the event as a seventh-grader in 2019, he had the longstanding record in his sights. But at the conclusion of his sophomore season last spring, Risinger began to question if he could even approach it.
In his own words, he was “your run-of-the-mill” pole vaulter who was nowhere near the mark of 13 feet held by Jeff Vogt since 1979. His personal-best vault was 10-6.
“It was something when I was in seventh grade, I really looked at,” Risinger said. “And then, last year, I was kind of thinking I wasn’t necessarily going to be able to get it.”
That’s when he fully committed himself to his craft and attended a camp in Indiana last summer organized by Steve Cochran, the Indians’ head coach and pole vault coach. Risinger immediately saw noticeable improvement, which has catapulted him to new heights this season.
For the second time in a seven-day span, the Marion Center junior set a school record when he cleared 13-6 and took second place in the Class 2A boys’ event at the Altoona Mountain Lion Track and Field Classic at Mansion Park on Friday.
Alex Polenik was the only local event winner on the boys’ side, taking the Class 2A discus with a throw of 156-8. The Penns Manor sophomore also placed second in the shot put with a toss of 49-1¾ to come away with a pair of medals at the competitive final tune-up of the regular season for most of the 51 schools in the field.
Risinger and Polenik were two of eight area boys who earned a top-three individual finish Friday.
“Shot put went pretty well. Discus also went decently well, and I did what I thought I could do for the day. Got the achievements I thought I could get,” Polenik said, though his tone dripped with disappointment.
In the Class 2A competition, Purchase Line’s John Elick had a breakthrough on his final throw of the day in javelin, unleashing a personal-best of 165-4 to take second place. Homer-Center’s Isaiah Bence finished second to Polenik in the discus with a throw of 133-11, and United’s Bridger Blankenbicker cleared 13-6 and finished third in the pole vault.
The only local school in the Class 3A field, Indiana had three athletes with top-three finishes. Charlie Weber placed second in the pole vault with a jump of 13-9, while Ben Cochran took third in the shot put (45-6¼) and Levi Porter finished third in the triple jump (41-11). Ben Cochran also placed fourth in the discus (119-5), joining Polenik as the only area athletes to place in the top five in multiple events, in either Class 2A or 3A.
Polenik, who qualified for the PIAA Championships in the discus as a freshman last year, is hoping to go a step further this year and qualify in discus and shot put. The distances he has thrown consistently this season say it’s within his reach. Especially if he is correct in his estimation that he hasn’t hit his peak yet.
“There’s more room to grow in both,” Polenik said. “I feel like I can probably get to 160 (in discus) at the end of the year sometime and maybe break 50 feet in shot put. … There’s obviously still room to grow, I can feel it.”
Risinger directly attributes his rise to the top of the Stingers’ record book this year to last summer’s pole vault camp in Indiana, when he cleared 12-6 during a camp drill.
“The camp over the summer, it really made a difference,” he said. “I went from being a 10-foot-6 jumper, just like your run-of-the-mill guy, and (Steve Cochran) was able to get me doing some work, and we were able to advance. … And then, this spring we were able to just keep advancing onto that.”
In his first dual meet of the season on March 28, Risinger cleared 12-0 and has been climbing higher since.
A month later, on April 29, he jumped 13-1 at the Indiana County Championships and broke the Stingers’ school record for the first time, by an inch. That day also marked the first time he cleared 13 feet in competition, which had proven to be a mental hurdle of his. He had jumped 13 feet in practice before, but never in a meet.
His record stood for a mere six days.
“It was a big barrier for me because I was able to do it at practice all the time, but then when I get to a meet and have that bar up, it was just something mental,” Risinger said. “But then, the moment I did it, it all changed.”
With three weeks to go until the PIAA Championships, qualifying for the state meet has now become a realistic achievement for Risinger, whose personal-best vault stood at 12-0 just 10 days ago. The PIAA qualifying standard for Class 2A pole vault is 13-6, which is what he’ll need to jump or finish in the top three at the District 6 meet on May 16 to punch his ticket to Shippensburg.
“In the last week or whatever, I’ve gone up a foot and a half, so I’m just going to keep going up,” Risinger said. “As long as I can do what I did today at the district meet, we should be on our way to states. That’s the goal.”
Other local boys to finish in the top five in their events were: Indiana’s Jacob Gill in the 200-meter dash (fourth, 23.32); Penns Manor freshman Brady Lewis in the javelin (fourth, 148-9); United’s Ty Gapshes in the 300 hurdles (fourth, 43.16); River Valley freshman Brady Shannon in the high jump (fifth, 5-8); Penns Manor senior Justin Marshall in the 100-meter dash (fifth, 11.24); and United’s Gaige Grassmyer in the 800 (fifth, 2:04.14).
United’s 3,200-meter relay team finished fourth with a season-best time of 8:40.06.
