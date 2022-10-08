Armstrong four-year starting quarterback Cadin Olsen and the high-powered River Hawks offense played a complete game and beat Indiana, 47-14, in a WPIAL Greater Allegheny Conference football game at Andy Kuzneski Field on homecoming Friday night.
Olsen plays confidently and has great chemistry with his receivers, including his brother, Ian Olsen, and Isaiah Brown and Kyan Kline.
It was a cold, wet homecoming night in Indiana, and it didn’t take long for Armstrong to heat things up when Jack Valasek intercepted Trevor Smith on the first drive of the game. Armstrong running back Alex Patton immediately punched it in the end zone with a 25-yard run. Patton helped balance out the offense with 11 attempts for 66 yards.
The Indians’ Smith returned the favor and intercepted Olsen, but Indiana failed to capitalize.
Indiana fumbled a punt attempt at the end of the first quarter, giving the River Hawks great field position. Armstrong ended the first quarter with a 3-yard yard touchdown pass from Olsen to Dozick Zablocki.
The second quarter started rough for Indiana with a sack/fumble, which the River Hawks turned into a score with a 25-yard field goal.
The Indians managed a well-executed drive late in the second quarter capped off with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Garrison Dougherty.
The River Hawks answered right back with a two-play, 80-yard scoring drive with Olsen connecting with Brown for a 33-yard touchdown pass.
Armstrong pulled away in the second half as Indiana struggled to run the ball and couldn’t slow down the River Hawks on offense despite intercepting Olsen two more times in the second half. Olsen and the River Hawks’ offense did not divert from their game plan because of the interceptions, and they stayed aggressive and took shots downfield the entire game.
“Our defense really took a big step forward this game,” Armstrong coach Frank Fabian said. “We challenged the defense all week, and they stepped up. On offense, we are a vertical, big-play offense. That is our identity. We played a complete game.”
One bright spot for Indiana was the Scott Zellem Memorial Award winner, Isaac Nygren, who had an interception and was all over the field on defense.
“Armstrong is a good team across the board,” he said. “They were able to execute their game plan. We have to focus this week during practice on Hampton who is a tough opponent especially at home.”
“We have to move on from tonight’s loss,” Liam McFarlane said. “We still have a young team, and we need to learn from tonight, use it as a stepping stone, and prepare for Hampton.”
Indiana visits Hampton on Friday.
“We showed some flashes tonight,” Indiana coach Brad Wright said. “Our offense was able to take advantage of some of the room they were giving us on the corners. Olsen is a very talented quarterback and showed the ability to run the offense tonight.”