ihs logo.jpg

Armstrong four-year starting quarterback Cadin Olsen and the high-powered River Hawks offense played a complete game and beat Indiana, 47-14, in a WPIAL Greater Allegheny Conference football game at Andy Kuzneski Field on homecoming Friday night.

Olsen plays confidently and has great chemistry with his receivers, including his brother, Ian Olsen, and Isaiah Brown and Kyan Kline.

Tags