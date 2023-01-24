knapp 1-23-23

Jeff Knapp showed off an Allegheny River musky taken from the Foxburg area.

 Jeff Knapp photo

The deep pool we were fishing was located just upriver from where this smaller river joined a larger one. The spot was around 15 feet deep, surrounded by huge rocks that provided cover for fish as well as a barrier to current.

My guide client for the day, Brandon, pitched his Pegassus musky bait to the edge of the rocks and began a slow, twitch/pause retrieve. As the bait neared the boat, a broad-shouldered musky that looked to be in the low 40-inch range pounced on the lure.

