BLAIRSVILLE — The River Valley School Board approved hiring Rick Spallone as the new boys’ varsity basketball coach at their meeting Wednesday night.

Spallone takes over for Don Stitt, who resigned from the position last week. Spallone served as his assistant last year when the Panthers finished with a 12-12 overall record, a 9-4 Heritage Conference record and an appearance in the District 6 Class 3A playoffs. Stitt posted a record of 179-117 in 12 seasons, 10 with Saltsburg and two with River Valley after the merger with Blairsville.