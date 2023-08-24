BLAIRSVILLE — The River Valley School Board approved hiring Rick Spallone as the new boys’ varsity basketball coach at their meeting Wednesday night.
Spallone takes over for Don Stitt, who resigned from the position last week. Spallone served as his assistant last year when the Panthers finished with a 12-12 overall record, a 9-4 Heritage Conference record and an appearance in the District 6 Class 3A playoffs. Stitt posted a record of 179-117 in 12 seasons, 10 with Saltsburg and two with River Valley after the merger with Blairsville.
Stitt said the reason for his resignation was due to a career opportunity that would have affected his schedule during the season.
“It was a privilege being able to build this River Valley basketball program,” Stitt said in a statement. “Though I am sad to leave, I am happy that I know this program is in good hands. The transition from Saltsburg to River Valley was pretty smooth due to the fact that the kids were all for it.
“Throughout my 12 years, I owe it all to the student athletes. I am going to miss it, but I will always be their No. 1 supporter. When I am able to make games this year, I will be there. It’s been a privilege, and you never know someday I may be able to get back into coaching, and if I do, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else besides River Valley School District.”
Spallone coached under Stitt the past four seasons. Steve Shannon was hired to assist Spallone.
“He knows this school district and more importantly knows these kids,” Stitt said. “He has put the time in as an assistant coach and deserves this opportunity. When I had a team meeting last week to notify the team that I had to resign because of a new job opportunity with a different company, all the kids showed support for Coach Spallone to take over the program. … I believe Coach Spallone and Coach Shannon will do wonderful things and they will continue to build what we have built here at River Valley.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.