River Valley fought off a seventh-inning comeback attempt by West Shamokin to grab a 6-5 victory and its fourth straight win in a Heritage Conference softball game Monday.
Hannah Foust scored on a fielder’s choice double play in the third inning to give the Panthers a 6-1 lead. The Wolves scored one in the third, two in the fifth and two more in the seventh but fell one run short of the comeback.
“The thing about our girls is that they play tough,” said River Valley assistant coach Brock Harsh. “This was probably our biggest game all year, and they knew what to do. Caps off to all our girls. It was such a team effort.”
River Valley put together six runs on seven hits.
Isabel Pynos stroked a two-run homer in the second, while Brin Gardner and Lily Buckles each had two singles.
Lily Jordan smacked three of West Shamokin’s eight hits, including a double and two RBIs. Maddie McConnell and Maria Young had two hits apiece, and Malena Stewart drove in two runs.
Foust struck out eight in the win.
“This was another one where we kind of rode on Hannah Foust’s coat tail,” Harsh said. “She keeps us in the game even with all our errors. She didn’t have her best stuff today, but she kept us in it. We’re lucky to have a leader who can keep us in these huge games.”
McConnell took the loss.
River Valley (10-3) visits Northern Cambria today, and West Shamokin (8-4) visits Karns City on Wednesday.
INDIANA 16, WOODLAND HILLS 0: Indiana took advantage of 17 walks and shut out Woodland Hills in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 game.
The Indians held the Wolverines to two hits and smacked three of their own.
Maggie Cunningham, Liz Flanders and Ashlynn Winslow each had a single for Indiana.
Addie Stossel fanned six and didn’t issue a walk in the win.
Indiana (3-12) visits Ligonier Valley on Thursday.
UNITED 10, HOMER CENTER 1: United hit three home runs and Abby McConville struck out 18 in a dominant victory over Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference game.
Jaelyn Lichtenfels, Coral Grassmyer and Tatum Coyle each had two hits for the Lions. Lichtenfels, McConville and Kylie Price hit a home run and drove in three runs each.
McConville pitched all seven innings, allowing two hits and one run.
Julia King was tagged with the loss for Homer-Center.
Homer-Center (3-9) plays at Penns Manor on Wednesday.
MARION CENTER 18, PURCHASE LINE 4: Marion Center piled on a season-high 16 hits in a romp over Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game.
The Stingers held the Red Dragons to three hits in the five-inning, mercy-rule-shortened game.
Marion Center’s Lexie Roush stroked a home run and a single, scored three times and recorded an RBI, while Mya Lipsie put together a three-hit game. Katie Moore stacked up four RBIs on four hits, including two doubles, and Lydia Miller hit a triple.
Kadance Nedrow led Purchase Line with two doubles and three RBIs. Aniah Byers also had a double.
Kayla Hill fanned seven in the win, and Addison Buterbaugh took the loss.
Marion Center (12-4) welcomes non-conference Derry today. Purchase Line (1-10) heads to Cambria Heights on Monday.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 14, PENNS MANOR 1: Three Cambria Heights pitchers combined to pitch a two-hitter and the offense stroked 12 hits and scored 14 runs, keeping the Highlanders at the top of the Heritage Conference after their mercy-rule victory over Penns Manor.
Cambria Heights (11-1), which has put together four straight victories after suffering its only loss of the season on April 29 against Class 5A DuBois, scored eight in the first inning to jump out to a big lead. The Highlanders added a single run in the second and five more over the final two innings.
Eleven different Cambria Heights’ batters had at least one hit. Elle Bender was the lone batter with multiple hits. She singled, tripled, and scored three runs. Rea Kosicki, Lexi Griak, Madison Bender and Rylee Bernecky each had a pair of RBIs.
Kennedy Rogal struck out two without allowing a hit or run over three innings in the circle. Carly Mezzelo and Karin Adams came on in relief, finishing the final two innings.
Sarah Stiteler and Hayden Sturgeon had the Comets’ hits. Sturgeon doubled and had the only RBI.
Cambria Heights visits Hollidaysburg on Wednesday, and Penns Manor (2-10) visits Forest Hills today.
PORTAGE 11, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 1: Maryn Swank tossed six innings and struck out seven while adding a pair of hits to help Portage snap Northern Cambria’s five-game winning streak in a non-conference game.
The Mustangs started fast by scoring three runs in the first inning, and after the Colts answered with one run in the top of the second, added eight more over the final three innings.
All nine Mustangs starters collected at least one hit. Sydney Castel was 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Makenna Redfern, Swank, Karli Karalfa, Lyndsey Castel, Payton Noll and Paige Phillips had multiple hits.
Swank scattered eight hits across six innings to pick up the win.
Morgan Hassen and Jess Krug had two singles each for Northern Cambria.
Krug took the loss.
Northern Cambria (10-5) plays host to River Valley today.
LIGONIER VALLEY 9, APOLLO RIDGE 3: Cheyenne Piper sparked the offense with a pair of hits, including a home run and five RBIs, and struck out 13 batters in the circle to lead Ligonier Valley to its 13th win in a WPIAL Section 2-AA game.
Ligonier Valley (13-2, 12-0) steadily built the lead, scoring one run in the first before adding two runs in each of the second and third innings.
The Rams added to their five run lead with three runs in the top of the fifth inning to put the game out of reach.
Natalie Bizup had three hits and Payton LaVale added two doubles. Ruby Wallace was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Piper tossed 95 pitches, including 77 for strikes, and allowed just four hits.
Ligonier Valley welcomes Indiana on Thursday. Apollo Ridge (6-5, 7-5) plays at Derry on Friday.