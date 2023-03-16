River Valley’s run against the WPIAL will continue Friday night, and Homer-Center will take another long trip in the PIAA girls’ basketball playoffs.
River Valley (27-2), coming off a last-second 56-54 win over WPIAL runner-up Laurel at Armstrong High School, will face Shady Side Academy (25-3), the third-place team out of the WPIAL, at the same site in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Tipoff time is 7:30 p.m.
Homer-Center (22-7), which made a two-hour trek to Bellefonte to roll over Millersburg by 30 points, 59-29, will make a longer trip to Lewistown and Mifflin County High School to face Sacred Heart (15-9), the District 1 runner-up from the Philadelphia area, in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.
Friday’s winners advance to semifinals on Monday. The semifinal winners play for state championships on Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey.
River Valley, the District 6 champion, opened the state playoffs with a win over York Catholic, 60-52.
Shady Side Academy opened the state playoffs by topping District 9 champion Karns City, 54-19, and District 10 champion Mercyhurst Prep, 59-37.
The Bulldogs had their nine-game winning streak snapped in a 41-35 loss to Avonworth in the WPIAL semifinals and bounced back with a 60-52 win over Neshannock in the consolation game prior to two wins in the state tournament.
Homer-Center, the District 6 champion, beat the WPIAL’s Chartiers-Houston, 43-20, in the first round.
Sacred Heart lost to Faith Christian in the District 1 championship game and beat District 12 champion Penn Treaty, 61-34, and District 4 runner-up Line Mountain, 42-40, in the state playoffs.