River Valley players gathered around coach Ricc Brown during a timeout in the Panthers’ victory over Laurel in the PIAA Class 3A girls’ basketball playoffs Tuesday at Armstrong High School.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

River Valley’s run against the WPIAL will continue Friday night, and Homer-Center will take another long trip in the PIAA girls’ basketball playoffs.

River Valley (27-2), coming off a last-second 56-54 win over WPIAL runner-up Laurel at Armstrong High School, will face Shady Side Academy (25-3), the third-place team out of the WPIAL, at the same site in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Tipoff time is 7:30 p.m.

