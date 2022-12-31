River Valley used an energy-filled press to defeat Franklin Regional, 61-37, in Hempfield’s girls’ basketball tournament on Thursday.
The Panthers took an early 10-0 lead, quickly stretched it to a 24-0 after the first quarter and took a 43-9 advantage into halftime.
Ava Persichetti and Hannah Artley each earned double-doubles for the Panthers. Persichetti poured in a game-high 26 points, including five 3-pointerss, dished out 15 assists and added seven steals. Artley tacked on 11 points and grabbed 14 boards. Rylee Kitner and Abby Pynos chipped in eight points each.
Sarah Penrod’s 17 points led Franklin Regional (2-6), a WPIAL Class 5A program.
River Valley (8-1) visits Homer-Center on Tuesday.
HOMER-CENTER 46, RICHLAND 40: Homer-Center’s Macy Sardone went 10-for-10 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats took down the host Rams in Richland’s tournament.
Homer-Center jumped out 15-9 in the first quarter and took a nine-point lead into halftime, 24-15. The Rams gained some ground with a 9-6 third quarter that made it 30-24 in favor of the Wildcats. Both teams scored 16 in the fourth.
Sardone finished with 19 points.
On Thursday, Homer-Center earned a 70-25 win over Conemaugh Valley to open the tournament. Sardone piled on 29 points, including five 3-pointers. Alaina Fabin added13, and Molly Kosmack chipped in 16.
UNITED 60, TUSSEY MOUNTAIN 36: Maddison McGinnis took home MVP honors as United beat Tussey Mountain by 24 points to win the North Star tournament on Thursday.
Four Lions reached double digits. Mollee Fry led with 14 points, while Bevard finished with 12. Delaney Perrone and McGinnis tacked on 10 points apieces.
Perrone and Lauren Doneslon, who tallied nine points, were chosen for the all-tournament team.
Karli Lucko netted 15 points for Tussey Mountain (6-2).
BOYS
UNITED 60, NORTH STAR 57: Four of United’s five starters reached double figures and Brad Felix followed in his father’s footsteps as tournament MVP as the Lions claimed a three-point championship victory over North Star at Richland.
Felix, whose father, Joe, was a 1988 North Star graduate and Richland tournament MVP, poured in a game-high 21 points. The pair are the first father-and-son duo to be named Richland tournament MVPs, according to United coach Matt Rodkey.
Dylan Dishong (14), Tyler Robertson (11) and Joe Marino (10) followed Felix in double figures for the undefeated Lions (10-0). Dishong and Felix also were named to the all-tournament team.
Ethan Smith scored 17 points for North Star (4-4). Brady Weimer tacked on 16.
United visits West Shamokin on Wednesday.
WEST SHAMOKIN 53, HOMER-CENTER 45: West Shamokin pulled away from Homer-Center in the fourth quarter of the consolation game of the Richland tournament.
Sean McCullough scored 20 points, grabbed seven rebounds, came up with five steals and handed out four assists and was named to the all-tournament team. Braydn Rogers scored 11 points and raked in nine rebounds, and Alex Talmadge chipped in 13 points. Ezra Oesterling added nine boards.
Owen Saiani scored 14 points for Homer-Center.
Both teams play Wednesday. West Shamokin (5-5) welcomes United, and Homer-Center (1-8) visits River Valley.
PORTAGE 66, RICHLAND 43: Andrew Miko notched a double-double, Mason Kargo earned MVP honors and Portage won its 10th straight game as the Mustangs defeated the host team to win the Richland tournament on Friday.
Portage rolled to a 25-2 first-quarter lead and extended it to 49-16 at halftime. The Rams outscored the Mustangs 27-17 in the second half.
Miko posted a game-high 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Portage (10-0). Mason Kargo added six boards and four steals to go with his 12 helpers, while Trae Kargo and Bode Layo scored 13 points a piece.
Miko and and Trae Kargo earned spots on the All-Tournament team.
Sam Penn led Richland (4-5) with 15 points.
Portage travels to Windber on Tuesday.