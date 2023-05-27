SHIPPENSBURG — A year ago, Sara McConnell was an average high jumper at best. It was her secondary event, behind the 400-meter dash.

As a sophomore last season, she qualified for the PIAA Track and Field Championships in the 400 but not in the high jump. And then, everything changed this offseason. The River Valley junior turned her attention to the high jump after an encouraging practice session last fall, and the rest is history.