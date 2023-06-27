knapp 6-26-23

High-action lures such as the Storm Hot ’N Tot are good choices when trolling summer’s warm water for walleyes.

 Jeff Knapp photo

The deep-diving crankbait ticked bottom occasionally as I slowly trolled upriver against the mild current. After a few minutes the 8-foot, medium-action trolling rod bent into a deep bow, one accented with frequent throbs that telegraphed the headshakes coming from the other end of the line, 60 feet behind the boat.

Pulling the rod from the rod holder, being careful not to allow any slack to develop as I did so, I began gathering up line, using the level wind reel to slowly winch in the fish. Within a minute or two a fat Allegheny River walleye was near the surface. I skated it the final few feet and coaxed it over the rim of the net.