A month into his historic rookie season, when he was the constant target of racial epithets, beanballs and death threats, Jackie Robinson found an unlikely ally in a Pittsburgh Pirates uniform.
Bucs first baseman Hank Greenberg — no stranger to prejudice — provided some welcome encouragement at Forbes Field 75 years ago that Robinson never forgot.
The Brooklyn Dodgers first baseman, in the first weeks after breaking the modern major league color barrier on April 15, 1947, weathered a withering barrage of abuse from fans and foes alike. The Phillies aimed their bats like rifles at Robinson and mimicked the sound of gunfire. The Cardinals threatened to strike rather than face him. And Dodgers general manager Branch Rickey had to quell a budding rebellion by Robinson’s own teammates after outfielder Dixie Walker circulated a petition protesting the newcomer’s presence.
The ugliness of racism was on full display early that season. Robinson carried an almost unimaginable burden, especially given his pledge to Rickey that he would endure the onslaught of hatred in silence and not retaliate.
Robinson found a much more hospitable atmosphere in Pittsburgh. According to Charles J. “Chilly” Doyle’s account in the Pittsburgh Sun-Telegraph, the embattled trail blazer was “liberally applauded by the crowd” of 13,471 as he stepped to the plate for the first time on May 15, the initial meeting between the clubs that season. But a hush fell over the ballpark after his attempt to bunt for a hit in the third inning.
Pitcher Ed Bahr hustled off the mound to field the ball and, cognizant of Robinson’s speed, rushed his throw to first, pulling Greenberg off the bag. As Greenberg reached for the ball, Robinson, racing down the line, crashed into him and both players went sprawling. Robinson regained his feet and scampered to second base.
It was the kind of play many feared would incite a riot, but nothing of note occurred — at least not until Greenberg drew a walk in the fourth and trotted down to first base, Robinson’s position.
Greenberg explained to Robinson that he had tried to avoid a collision the inning before. He then asked if Robinson was OK. “I didn’t get hurt,” Robinson replied. “I was just knocked off balance and couldn’t stay on my feet.”
Greenberg then addressed the enmity that Robinson was encountering around the league.
“Don’t pay attention to these guys who are trying to make it hard for you,” he told Robinson. “Stick in there. You’re doing fine. And keep your chin up.”
Said Robinson later, “Class tells. It sticks out all over Mr. Greenberg.”
If the Jewish slugger was especially sensitive to Robinson’s plight it’s because he, too, knew the sting of discrimination. Anti-Semitic remarks were directed at Greenberg throughout his career.
“How the hell could you get up to home plate every day and have some son of a bitch call you a Jew bastard and a kike and a sheenie and get on your ass without feeling the pressure?” Greenberg said years later. “If the ballplayers weren’t doing it, the fans were. I used to get frustrated as hell.”
Greenberg nevertheless kept his focus. He won four American League home run crowns, topped the AL in RBIs four times and claimed two MVP awards while leading the Detroit Tigers to world championships in 1935 and 1945.
Robinson, like Greenberg, persevered in the face of unrelenting abuse. He served as a catalyst during the Dodgers’ run to the pennant in 1947 and was voted Rookie of the Year (the award then covered both leagues).
Brooklyn would won six National League titles in Robinson’s 10 seasons with the team, including a World Series championship in 1955. He became the first African American to win an MVP award, in 1949, and the first inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame (1962).