Tom Brady had just won his third of seven super bowls, the first YouTube video was just months away from being published and most of the players currently on the IUP women’s basketball team were small children. It’s also the last time the Crimson Hawks suffered a home loss at the hands of Slippery Rock — until Saturday.
Inefficient offense on IUP’s part mixed with red-hot shooting from Slippery Rock in the first quarter was the formula for The Rock’s 70-57 win over the Crimson Hawks (18-8, 13-8). Slippery Rock (15-11, 10-10) dominated the scoreboard the entire way and the streak of nearly 18 years came to an end.
“It’s very frustrating,” said IUP coach Craig Carey. “We just came out very flat and our attention to detail was poor.”
Despite the loss, IUP maintained a half-game lead over California, Edinboro and Pitt-Johnstown for second place in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division. IUP closes the regular season Saturday at California (16-10, 12-8). The Crimson Hawks can finish no worse than fifth in the division but would prefer the second slot and first-round bye in the PSAC tournament.
“I think you just wash your hands of it,” said Carey of the loss. “We’ll get ready for California, make sure we know personnel, we know plays, we know what we’re doing and just make sure we’re sharp.”
IUP did come out flat against Slippery Rock. The Crimson Hawks only took eight shots because they committed eight turnovers. They took 3½ minutes to make a shot from the floor and trailed 23-4 eight minutes into the game.
On the flip side, Slippery Rock shot 12-for-16 in the quarter, led by redshirt senior Deleah Gibson, who made all six of her shots and accounted for 14 of Slippery Rock’s 27 first-quarter points.
“We weren’t ready,” said Kiera Baughman. “They warmed up better than we did, they were ready to play and we weren’t.”
“We kind of just stuck with what we were doing, Deleah was scoring so we kept going to her,” said Slippery Rock coach Chenara Wilson. “And we played defense. I told them from the beginning, defense was going to win this game for us.”
With the hawks trailing 27-10, the start of the second quarter was perhaps the only shining moment they had all day. IUP hit three of its first four shots, all from 3-point range, and cut the lead to eight points at 27-19.
IUP held The Rock to just 2-for-9 shooting for the rest of the half missed its final 10 shots and trailed by 19, 38-19, at the break.
“We would refocus, we would fight all the way back and then we would lose focus again,” said Carey. “Our margin for error is very small, So if we lose focus for just two minutes, we’re going to lose the lead.”
The Hawks outscored The Rock 38-32 in the second half and shot 50 percent from the floor (15-for-30) but it was too late. The damage done in the first half proved to be insurmountable.
“I feel like we’re more just disappointed in ourselves,” said IUP’s Gina Adams. “We know we could have done so much more.”
Alana Cardona led IUP in scoring for the second time in three games, dropping 17 points on 4-for-7 shooting. Maria Cerro added 14 points and a team-high three assists.
Gibson finished with 22 points and Isabellah Middleton scored 20 in Slippery Rock’s first season sweep of IUP since 2001-02.
“To get a win at home and away was big for us, and our girls were overly happy about that,” said Wilson, who is in her first season as head coach. “I knew it had been a long time, but that’s definitely big for the program.”