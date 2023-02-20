iup women vs. rock

Teirra Preston (20) went up for a rebound against Slippery Rock’s Jada Ward (3) and Isabellah Middleton in IUP’s loss at the KCAC on Saturday.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

Tom Brady had just won his third of seven super bowls, the first YouTube video was just months away from being published and most of the players currently on the IUP women’s basketball team were small children. It’s also the last time the Crimson Hawks suffered a home loss at the hands of Slippery Rock — until Saturday.

Inefficient offense on IUP’s part mixed with red-hot shooting from Slippery Rock in the first quarter was the formula for The Rock’s 70-57 win over the Crimson Hawks (18-8, 13-8). Slippery Rock (15-11, 10-10) dominated the scoreboard the entire way and the streak of nearly 18 years came to an end.

Tags