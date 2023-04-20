The IUP Crimson Hawks that will take the field in the fall were on display Wednesday at the annual Spring Scrimmage.
Well, maybe not this fall, and that’s OK, as far as coach Paul Tortorella is concerned. Truth is, because of injury, inexperience, absence and a dose of precaution, the IUP offense was mostly outmatched in the annual scrimmage that wraps up spring ball.
“I knew it would be a little rough going for the offense,” Tortorella said after the 43-play scrimmage that lasted roughly 60 minutes at Miller Stadium. “We held (out) a bunch of guys that have played a lot of football here offensively. And then there’s three, maybe four guys that aren’t here (yet). So, that’s really offensively more of our second group, and it was a little tilted for the defense, obviously.”
The offense ran 36 plays and totaled just 57 yards: 25 on the ground and 32 through the air. The longest gain was 10 yards, while nine plays netted zero or negative yardage and only 8 of 15 pass attempts were completed.
“The main thing was to get the younger guys work in 11-on-11 with officials, a game-type atmosphere and get through it without getting anybody banged up,” Tortorella said.
While several key members of the defense did not play Wednesday frankly because they did not need to –– including edge rusher Tyrone Fowler, cornerback Naszhir Taylor and linebacker Drew DiNunzio-Biss –– some others did, including safety Darius Bruce, linebacker Jay Holmes and defensive end Maurice Feazell. Their experience, mixed with the relative inexperience of the offense, created an imbalance Tortorella expected.
Leading the defense, Cole Weightman had the game’s lone sack, while Devin Barren recovered and returned a fumble on a bad exchange on a run play. Holmes and Tai’Don Strickland had tackles for loss.
If there was a star on offense, it was running back Randy Washington, a junior who moved over from defense this spring. A 5-foot-10, 190-pound speedster, Washington gained 23 yards on seven carries and scored the scrimmage’s only touchdown, on a 5-yard run.
Washington was moved over because the Crimson Hawks are thin at tailback, with last year’s leading rusher, Dayjure Stewart, out while he recovers from knee surgery. Adam Houser is the No. 1 back in spring, with J.D. Younger backing him up. Houser gained 6 yards on two carries while Younger did not play.
“Randy Washington has proven he can help us at running back,” Tortorella said. “Dayjure … probably won’t be playing until the second or third week of the season. I think now we have three running backs we could win with.”
Otherwise, quarterbacks Nico Marchitelli (6-for-11 for 20 yards) and Blayne Romano (2-for-4 for 12 yards) ran the offense, but neither stood out. That’s OK because in the fall, Colorado Mesa transfer Karst Hunter will be the starter and should immediately give the offense a boost.
But Tortorella said he wasn’t discouraged by the freshmen quarterbacks’ performance.
“We’ve progressed,” he said. “These young quarterbacks are doing some things now that they would never have been doing early in spring practice. It’s a fight right now with the two young guys for the backup position.”
But as for this fall, Tortorella said not to judge the Crimson Hawks by anything that happened Wednesday.
“Today was for guys that are on the fence,” he said. “So at the end of the day you’ve got to kind of take it for what it’s worth. Even though those young guys on offense were out there, they were not going up against young guys on defense.”
NOTES: On special teams, kicker Nick Andrassi made 3 of 4 field goals, hitting from 43, 27 and 32 yards and missing from 43. Punter Aiden Spitler averaged 40.3 yards on four kicks. … Redshirt freshman Cy Clark led the offense with three catches for 20 yards. Isaiah Houser had two catches, and Washington, tight end Aiden Johnson and Marchitelli had one apiece. Marchitelli’s catch was on a pass he threw: it was batted into the air by a defender and he caught the ball and ran for a 1-yard gain.