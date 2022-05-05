It’s been a few years, but Michael Ryan remembers the feeling of getting called up.
In 2003, when he was with the Minnesota Twins’ Triple-A team in Rochester (N.Y.), his manager asked him if he wanted to take batting practice the next day on the field or in the cage. Ryan said he’d prefer to hit on the field.
“OK,” the manager said. “Do you want to do it here or in Minnesota?”
That’s how Ryan learned he was getting a promotion to the major leagues. It happened four other times in his career, and each was memorable in one way or another.
Almost 20 years later, Ryan, a 1996 graduate of Indiana High School, finds the best part of his job as the manager of the Chicago Cubs’ Double-A team, the Tennessee Smokies, is finding similar ways to let his players know they have been promoted.
“It’s a lot better than telling a guy he’s being released,” Ryan said. “We’ve sent four guys to Triple-A already this year, and to see their reaction when I tell them they’re getting called up is so satisfying, I remember what it was like for me, and it feels really good.”
Ryan, 44, who played pro baseball from 1996 to 2010 in the Twins, Braves, Pirates, Marlins and Angels organizations, is in his first season as the manager of the Smokies. He’s enjoying the new opportunities that have come his way with the Cubs.
“So far, so good for the first month,” he said. “We had a really good start. We have some good players and I’m enjoying it. It’s been an exciting first month.”
The enjoyment and satisfaction help Ryan put his last job in the rearview mirror. In 2012, the Pittsburgh Pirates hired him as a minor league coach, and in eight seasons he won a couple league championships and climbed to the Double-A level as the manager of the Altoona Curve. But at the end of the 2019 season, despite having more wins than any manager in the history of the Curve, Ryan was fired.
He admittedly struggled to understand the decision for a while and wondered if he’d ever coach again. But in the winter of 2019-20, he interviewed with the Cubs, and they offered him a one-year contract as their Double-A managerial job. The COVID pandemic wiped out the season, and Ryan’s contract expired with him never having coached for his new organization.
But in a serendipitous twist, in 2021 the Cubs found themselves in need of a manager for their Single-A team in South Bend, Ind., and Ryan jumped at the opportunity. South Bend went 52-67 last season, and at the end of the year Ryan was offered the job he originally was hired to do.
“I guess it worked out in the end,” he said. “I’m where I was supposed to be.”
Ryan, who has a career managerial record of 564-543 in nine seasons, said there has been an adjustment to working with the Cubs. But it’s been a good one. He said when he was with the Pirates, he often wondered if he was doing a good job in the organization’s eyes, but the Chicago organization has a much more transparent way of doing things.
“The appreciation and communication is better here,” Ryan said. “They tell you a plan, they tell you their expectations of you, they tell you if you did a good job and they help you do your job better. With the Pirates, you had to assume that no news was good news. I’m not saying that’s wrong. It’s just a different approach.”
That’s not a slight at the Pirates, Ryan’s favorite team growing up on Elm Street in Indiana Borough.
“I have all the respect in the world for the Pirates organization,” he said. “So many of the things I learned there have helped me, and I am thankful for that.”
With the Smokies, Ryan is coaching players who he expects someday to see playing at Wrigley Field. In recent months, the Cubs traded away some of their top major league talent, including Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez and Craig Kimbrel, and the return for them has restocked Chicago’s minor league teams with some impressive talent.
The development of some of those players will certainly help them rise in the Cubs’ minor league ranks, and Ryan is looking forward to letting them know of their promotions.
“Every time I got called up, it was a different way,” he said. “One time it was really serious, another time it was like a trick. Those are important things. The first time a guy is going up you want to make it special, and that’s one of the things I like about this job.”