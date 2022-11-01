The Marion Center Stingers have been to a lot of places, but this is new territory.
Marion Center’s girls’ cross country program boasts a state championship to its credit, but the Stingers did something Saturday that was a new experience: They won a second straight District 6 championship.
Even shorthanded, Marion Center held off the field and won the title, setting up the team for another trip this weekend to the state championships.
Reagan Ryen, a senior, placed eighth in 21 minutes, 10 seconds to pace the Stingers, whose top five runners all finished in the top 23 and were separated by just 1:14, far and away the narrowest spread in the field.
Here’s a look at Reagan Ryen, representing her team, as this week’s Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Ted and Janet Ryen
Siblings: Troy, 35, and Gina Ryen Force, 33
Pets: Two horses and three cats
Plans after high school: Go to college and run track
Hobbies outside running: Hanging out with friends.
Favorite school subject: Biology
Food you refuse to eat: Sushi
Favorite video game: “Minecraft”
TikTok, Twitter or Instagram? TikTok 100 percent
Favorite sport and why: Track because I like shorter/faster races.
When and why did you start running? I have been running my entire life. My mom is also a runner, so she is the one that got me into it.
Pre-race rituals: Listening to certain music and making sure my hair is braided a certain way.
Who is your biggest inspiration? My grandpa, because he faced struggles most people haven’t his entire life but he still managed to follow and keep up with everything I did and was always one of my biggest supporters.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be and why? “Swang” by Rae Sremmurd because it makes me feel ready and hyped.
Favorite part of competing: Being able to compete with my teammates and push myself to the limit.
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Marion Center: That there is a whole community behind you and ready to support you. And, just because you are from a small area, that doesn’t mean you can’t achieve big things.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: The one thing that stands out the most is that I am fully capable and uncommon.
Favorite place to compete? The state course because of the challenge but also being able to compete with the best.
How does it feel to be win the District 6 title? It feels amazing to be able to end my senior year with back-to-back district titles with my teammates.
What was the mindset going into the race knowing you were down two runners? I knew it was going to take everyone stepping up, but I felt confident that we were still capable and we would all play our part.
How do you explain the success of Marion Center cross country? I would say that it is the family atmosphere we have created and our dedication to each other.