HOMER CITY — S.W. Jack bounced back from its Game 1 defeat on Friday with a pair of comeback victories on Saturday and Sunday, but the Drillers came up short of earning a berth in the state tournament due to a tiebreaker system that did not fall in their favor.
Murrysville couldn’t hold a five-run lead and Kaden Homer’s game-winning infield single scored Tristan Redinger in the bottom of the eighth inning, completing S.W. Jack’s 7-6 comeback victory in Game 2 of the Pennsylvania Youth Legion Western Regionals at First Commonwealth Bank Field on Saturday night.
Sunday’s game was not as dramatic but just as impressive. Fighting off an early 4-1 deficit, the Drillers scored four runs in the fourth inning to take the lead and added 17 runs in the top of the sixth for a 22-4 mercy-rule win over Erie Post 771.
On Saturday, Redinger drew a lead-off walk from Eagles relief pitcher Josh Hudak and successfully made his way to third on a pair of wild pitches. Homer worked a full count before connecting on his walk-off hit. Murrysville infielder NJ Ramchandran cleanly fielded the ground ball, but Redinger beat his throw home for the game-winner.
“I was sitting on the fastball for most of the at-bat,” Homer said. “With Tristan on first, I was trying to get a hit and move him over, and once he moved to third, I wanted to hit it to the outfield or to the right side of the infield to get him in.”
Eagles starter Chase Lemke allowed just two hits but issued six walks, including a bases-loaded free pass in the first inning to Mark Collinger.
Control issues limited the Eagles’ starting pitcher. Lemke completed five innings and threw 47 of his 90 pitches for strikes, allowing just one unearned run. Brady Yarabinetz relieved to begin the sixth.
“I was hoping that we could get to him (Lemke) in the fifth, but they got the big double play and got out of the inning,” S.W. Jack manager Mitch Pacconi said.
The Drillers fought back from its early deficit against the Westmoreland County champion by taking advantage of four sixth-inning walks, two errors and a series of passed balls and wild pitches. S.W. scored all five runs without a hit and knotting the game at 6-all.
Yarabinetz walked Derek Miller, Trevor Smith and Homer, and Coy Martino and Rocco Cosentino reached on errors, all scoring during the Drillers’ game-tying inning.
“After getting down early on, I kept telling our guys to try and chip away at their lead and eventually we would get a chance to get back in it,” Pacconi said. “It worked out for us today in that sixth.”
Yarabinetz delivered a two-run double in the first inning against Drillers’ starter Ryan Okopal. The Eagles led 2-1 after the first inning and added a run in each of the next four innings to build its five-run margin.
Okopal threw just 22 pitches and left after facing five batters. He allowed one hit and three walks.
Coy Martino took over, allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits. He struck out five and walked eight in 32/3 innings.
Collinger pitched four innings for S.W. Jack to earn the victory. He allowed an unearned run in the fifth but finished Murrysville off with three scoreless frames.
Erie jumped on Drillers’ Game 3 starter Jon Cribbs on Sunday, plating three runs on the strength of four hits. Cribbs buckled down and allowed one run over the next five innings for the victory. He allowed eight hits and four runs, walking two and striking out three over his six innings.
“Our bats finally woke up a little in that big inning,” Pacconi said. “Our guys showed patience and took the walk when they needed and swung the bat too.”
Derek Miller and Cribbs singled and scored and Mark Collinger and Rocco Cosentino came around in S.W. Jack’s four-run fourth, taking the lead 5-4 on Erie starter Andrew Gammon.
In the top of the sixth, the Drillers sent their entire order to the plate twice and scored 17 runs chasing three Erie pitchers from the game.
Trevor Smith and Derek Miller each had two hits for S.W. Jack. Smith was 2-for-4, scored two runs and delivered a game-high five RBIs while Miller went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
The Drillers were patient in Game 3, drawing 14 walks. Cribbs cruised and did not allow a hit over his last three innings.
“Jon isn’t the type of pitcher who is going to strike out 10 batters,” Pacconi said. “He settled in and threw strikes after a rough start and gave us the innings we needed. That is pretty much what we get out of him each game he goes out there for us.”