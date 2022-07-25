youth legion region logo

HOMER CITY — S.W. Jack bounced back from its Game 1 defeat on Friday with a pair of comeback victories on Saturday and Sunday, but the Drillers came up short of earning a berth in the state tournament due to a tiebreaker system that did not fall in their favor.

Murrysville couldn’t hold a five-run lead and Kaden Homer’s game-winning infield single scored Tristan Redinger in the bottom of the eighth inning, completing S.W. Jack’s 7-6 comeback victory in Game 2 of the Pennsylvania Youth Legion Western Regionals at First Commonwealth Bank Field on Saturday night.

