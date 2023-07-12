S.W. Jack

S.W. Jack defeated Brookville Fireman’s Club, 10-0, at Charlie Hogan Field on Tuesday night to claim the Indiana County Youth Legion baseball championship and a berth to the western regional tournament from July 21-24 in Homer City.

Ryan Okopal and Caden Force combined to pitch a four-hit shutout, Charlie Manzi, Sully Van Hoose and Jamison Miller all hit home runs, and S.W. Jack claimed its first Indiana County Youth Legion championship title in over a decade with a 10-0 six-inning victory over Brookville Fireman’s Club at Charlie Hogan Field at the White Township Recreation Complex on Tuesday.

As a result of winning the league championship, S.W. Jack automatically qualifies for the Western Regionals, which will be played July 21-24 in Homer City.