Ryan Okopal and Caden Force combined to pitch a four-hit shutout, Charlie Manzi, Sully Van Hoose and Jamison Miller all hit home runs, and S.W. Jack claimed its first Indiana County Youth Legion championship title in over a decade with a 10-0 six-inning victory over Brookville Fireman’s Club at Charlie Hogan Field at the White Township Recreation Complex on Tuesday.
As a result of winning the league championship, S.W. Jack automatically qualifies for the Western Regionals, which will be played July 21-24 in Homer City.
“I think it means a lot,” longtime Drillers manager Mitch Pacconi said about winning the title. “They have a lot of pride, and they play hard. We have a lot of great players, and the future of Indiana baseball is looking good in the next few years. They are just a great group of kids all around.”
Brookville, last year’s champion, couldn’t get any momentum at the plate against the tandem of Okopal and Force.
Winning pitcher Okopal went right at the Brookville hitters and provided the Drillers with four strong frames. He allowed two hits while striking out five and walking four. Okopal fanned four batters in the first two innings and didn’t allow a hit until Parker Kalgren singled in the top of the third inning.
“I felt really good throwing today,” Okopal said. “Everything went well. My control wasn’t as good as usual, but it went well.”
Force relieved Okopal in the fifth inning with two Brookville runners on and no outs. After picking Trenton Colgan off second base, Force struck out two of the next three batters to close the inning.
In the sixth, Brookville’s Ladd Blake smacked a lead-off double but was thrown out at the plate trying to score to end the inning. Force struck out a pair in the sixth inning and finished with four in his two innings on the mound.
“Ryan started us off strong,” Force said. “He was throwing it hard and right by them. He did his part. I just wanted to come in and finish it up for him. The curveball worked well for me today.”
“Ryan pitched a great game and got his pitch count up a little bit,” Pacconi said. “Caden has been pitching well, and he came in and did his job late in the game.”
Brookville starting pitcher Luke Burton faced the minimum in the first inning, but the Drillers scored at least a run in each of the remaining five innings.
Five singles led to a two-run second inning for S.W. Jack. Luke Rowe’s single scored Van Hoose from second, and Brock Lewis scored from third on Elijah Thomas’ groundout to give the Drillers a 2-0 lead.
The early offense continued an inning later. Ethan Shank led off with a walk before Manzi smashed a two-run shot to give S.W. Jack a 4-0 advantage.
“I’m seeing the ball really well,” Manzi said after going deep for the second straight game. “Hitting is where it’s at. Our pitching and defense are always good, but getting our bats in play is a huge momentum boost for us going into regionals.”
Manzi’s blast served as a spark for some insurance runs.
Rocco Cosentino doubled to lead off the fourth and scored later in the inning on a sacrifice fly by Force to put the Drillers ahead 5-0.
Van Hoose kept the offense rolling an inning later with a one-out solo shot that sailed well over the 330-foot sign in deep center field, and Miller tacked on a three-run line-drive home run down the left field line to give the Drillers a 9-0 lead.
For the second time in as many nights, Miller came off the bench as a pinch-hitter to give his team some offense.
“There is always going to be competition,” Miller said. “It’s that competition that drives me to come out and perform.”
“It’s great having him as a pinch-hitter,” Pacconi said. “It’s been working out that we are able to get him up in good situations, and he’s been coming through like a champ.”
Chase Force scored the game’s final run on a passed ball in the bottom of the sixth to end the game.
Five different S.W. Jack batters came through with multiple hits. Van Hoose, Lewis, Rowe, Consentino and Okopal had two hits each.
Miller drove in a team-leading three runs with his fifth-inning bomb, and Manzi contributed two RBIs.
According to Drillers’ manager Mitch Pacconi, 2012 was the last time S.W. Jack claimed the league title.
“We’ve had many runner-up finishes between then and now, but it’s been a while,” Pacconi said.
“The goal is obviously to make it to states,” Okopal said about the Drillers advancing to the Western Regionals later this month. “There is going to be much better competition there, so we will have to come with our best game.”
“I think this gives us much more confidence going into regionals,” Miller said. “That should help us perform at our best.”
