Once upon a time, Mindy Sawtelle Zottola swore off marathons. On multiple occasions, actually.
But the pauses didn’t last long either time. She couldn’t stay away. Marathons are in her blood, quite literally, because marathoning just might have saved her life.
Forty marathons later and approaching the age of 50, Zottola continues to run competitively despite all the setbacks she’s been dealt. Her competitive fire still burns — even though she’s mulled retirement a few times — and she doesn’t see an end in sight any time soon.
“I just enjoy it. It’s me,” the bubbly Zottola said over coffee at Commonplace Coffeehouse. “My husband runs the (half-marathons) in Pittsburgh, too, and as long as he keeps doing them, I think I’ll keep doing them, too.
“I don’t want to do the recreational running. I don’t want to be in the back of the — you know, the other waves of the runners. I don’t know how well I’ll do back there. I like to race. I like to compete, even though I say I’m going to slow down. I just think that’s always in you.”
A lifelong runner and an eight-time All-American at IUP in the early 2000s, Zottola will be honored for her long and distinguished career on Sunday when she is inducted into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame.
Although she grew up in Clearfield County, her roots run deep in Indiana County. She has resided in Indiana since 1996, and she starred on IUP’s cross country and track and field teams between 2002 and 2005.
“This one is quite an honor because I’m not from here,” Zottola said of her induction, her third such honor. “I was known as the runner and horse-rider there. But when I moved here in 1996, no one knew me. So I got a job at Bruno’s and I met a few people there as customers, and they got me into the running club, and I built my career winning races. … I have quite a great support system here, a lot of friends and great people here. It’s just a great town, and it’s an honor to be inducted. I’ve been doing this a long time, so it’s quite an honor.”
Zottola was also inducted into the IUP Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016, and the Pittsburgh Marathon Hall of Fame in 2018.
THE YEAR was 1999. The month of May. Spurred by a friend — IUP alumna Tammy Slusser, the “queen of marathons” as Zottola describes her — she signed up for the Pittsburgh Marathon. She had never trained for a marathon, but she ran it anyway, and she hated every mile of the 26.1-mile race.
“I had never run over like 12, 13 miles in my life, but I tried it,” Zottola said. “I literally was on my hands and knees and went across the finish line like that. It was the hardest race I’ve ever done in my entire life, and I said I would never marathon again. Never.”
Then, she changed her mind.
“I decided a few weeks later, ‘Maybe it wasn’t that bad, maybe you should train for it,’” she said. “I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to train for it, and actually do workouts, actually do 20-mile runs or whatever it is and do it.’”
Some five months later, in October 1999, Zottola ran in the Johnstown Marathon, and she won the women’s division. She second-guessed her decision to run another marathon during the race, but by the time she crossed the finish line, she was hooked on marathoning.
“I was in second place overall, and the guy in front of me was way out there,” she said. “So I got to mile 20, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so terrible again. I hate the marathon again.’ But I crossed the finish line, and I ran a 2:46.41, and I won. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I won a marathon.’”
Not only did she win the race, she also qualified for the U.S. Olympic marathon trials in February 2000.
“The icing was I qualified for the (Olympic) trials with that,” she said. “I was ecstatic. I couldn’t believe it. I was on cloud nine.”
That’s when Zottola fervently started training for marathons. But she got greedy, by her own admission. She entered another marathon in Richmond, Va., just six weeks later. Typically, marathon runners need about four weeks to recover from one marathon before beginning their training for another. Zottola didn’t know any better.
“I got a taste of money, and I was like, ‘Wow, I just made, I don’t know, $600 at Johnstown,’” she said. “Then I got money-hungry, and I was like, ‘Oh, I like this,’ so I picked Richmond because it was like $1,800 to win. I thought, ‘I bet I could win.’ … I took maybe two days off.”
She won in Richmond nonetheless, with a time of 2:46.21. The benefits of that victory did more damage than good, however. Unbeknownst to Zottola at the time, her relentless training led to a fracture in her tibia.
THREE MONTHS later, Zottola stepped up to the starting line at the Olympic trials in South Carolina in February 2000. Although she had hopes of finishing the race, she knew her chances weren’t good. She was aware of her fracture by that point, and her running limit was just two hours per week at that point.
“That’s all the body would handle,” she said. “It would be sore, but I would still be like, ‘Well, if I can make two hours, maybe I can make the 26 miles. You never know.’ Two days before the trials, I went to the orthopedic, and they did some X-rays to see how good it was. They’re like, ‘Oh my, it’s worse than what it was six weeks ago. It’s going to break.’ And I was like, ‘Maybe it won’t.’”
Sure enough, it did. Five miles into the race, her tibia broke and she experienced the worst pain of her life to that point.
“I knew standing on that starting line that that was going to be probably my ending anyway,” Zottola said. “I kind of knew I wasn’t going to make it, but I was like, ‘Well, maybe my body will just do it. Maybe. There’s always hope.’
“I went with the leaders and figured I might as well do it and see what I’ve got. Felt good for a few miles, until it didn’t. And within that mile five, it started to really, really ache, and then mile six, it just broke and I fell to the ground and that was the ending. It sucked, big time.”
That was the second time she decided she would quit running marathon distances.
“I decided I’ll run 5Ks and 10Ks,” she said. “We won’t try the marathon.”
After that, Zottola enrolled at IUP and avoided marathons for nearly five years. She ran her next marathon in 2005.
WHEN ZOTTOLA enrolled at IUP in the fall of 2001 at the age of 28, she got a second chance at college.
She enjoyed a successful career at Clearfield High School. She placed third at the PIAA Cross Country Championships twice, first as a sophomore in 1989 and again as a junior in 1990. She received a scholarship from Penn State to run there, but she passed on it and moved to New Mexico with her husband-to-be.
“I gave up the college,” she said. “I wasn’t ready. I didn’t know what I wanted to be when I grow up at that stage, so I thought it would better to get married and do all that.”
She took a five-year break from running, but upon her return to Pennsylvania in 1996, she was inspired by one of her former high school rivals who had made it to the Olympics.
“My friend Amy Rudolph,” she said. “I competed against her at states in high school. I was always third to her. … When I saw her on the Olympics, I was like, ‘I want to run again,’ because I hadn’t run since ‘91.”
At that point, she got serious about running again, and by the spring of 2001, legendary coach Ed Fry had noticed her, even if for all the wrong reasons. He saw her race in the 5,000-meter run at the Penn Relays in April 2001.
“I went out in a five-minute mile, and I came back in, maybe a 6:15, the last mile,” Zottola said. “I ran it so backwards, and I missed (qualifying). … Coach Fry got a hold of me, and he goes, ‘I watched that. It was the dumbest thing ever.’ … But he said, ‘What I saw was a lot of heart. You just gave it your all, and you hung on for dear life,’ and he goes, ‘and I wanted that on my team.’
That’s when Fry offered her a scholarship, and Zottola gladly accepted. She went on to earn eight All-American honors in just two and a half years between cross country and track, and she won nine PSAC title in that time. The highlight of her time at IUP was a second-place finish at the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships in 2003.
“The proudest moment was the second in the nation,” Zottola said. “That was unbelievable. I can still feel that race.”
IN 2008, Zottola experienced another setback. She had a pulmonary embolism. In layman’s terms, it was a blood clot in her lung, and it burst during a morning run. She collapsed in someone’s yard, but after a few minutes, she felt much better, after her body had passed the clot.
“You would think after that, most people would kind of be like afraid to continue to stress your body,” Sara Zambotti, close friend and a former teammate at IUP, said. “Running could have saved her life when it came to that pulmonary embolism. … She just has this ability to push through a lot of pain, which I think a lot of runners do. We just kind of ignore a lot of stuff. … ‘Oh, you know, chalk it up to something else.’ … The day that it happened, we say that I think running probably had saved her life.
“Her heart is strong enough to pump that (clot) through, whereas if she were just sedentary and maybe wasn’t out for a run that day, things could have been a little bit different. … And she kind of wants to defy the odds of what doctors tell her. … So I think that pretty much put a little fire in her and said, ‘Well, we’ll see about that.’”
Forty marathons later, Zottola is still going strong, even if she doesn’t define herself as a marathoner.
“Family. My kids, my family,” she said. “People will say, ‘Well, what are you?’ Well, people think I’m a marathoner. Yeah I am, but I’m a wife, I’m a mother, then I’m a marathoner. And the college, also. People, when they see me, they’re like, ‘Mindy, the marathoner.’ But for me, I think I’m the mom.”