EDINBORO — Edinboro and its 3-point shooters torched IUP on Monday.
Edinboro shot 51 percent overall with 12 3-pointers on 22 attempts and racked up the most points allowed by IUP in a regulation game in 25 years in a 95-69 romp at McComb Field House.
Edinboro (10-7, 8-4) used a decisive 33-8 stretch that spanned more than nine minutes between the second and third quarters. Rana Elhuseini, the reigning Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Athlete of the Week, poured in a career-high 36 points on 10-for-16 shooting, including 5-for-9 from 3-point range and 11-for-12 from the free throw line. She also dished out seven assists
IUP (13-4, 8-4) got off to a solid start with Kiera Baughman leading the charge behind a team-high 19 points, while Teirra Preston notched another double-double behind 13 points and 14 rebounds.
Alana Cardona, Gina Adams and Maria Cerro added 10 points each for IUP, which could not keep pace throughout the second quarter and into the final 20 minutes of the game. Cerro posted three steals, while Adams added six assists for IUP.
Edinboro racked up 32 points in the second alone quarter while shooting 68.8 percent from the field with six 3-point baskets to pull ahead at the break. Elhusseini fired in 23 points in the opening half, knocking down three 3s in a barrage for the Fighting Scots that spanned 2:29 in the second stanza.
The Scots maintained an advantage of 20 or more points for much of the second half, jumping ahead of IUP into third place in the PSAC West standings. Haley Sims added 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists as Edinboro had 12 players reach the scoring column.
Baughman put up 11 points for the Hawks in the opening half, while Cardona and Preston each grabbed six rebounds.
Edinboro led 6-3 to start the game before Baughman converted a floater to jumpstart an 8-0 scoring run that spanned about two minutes. Cardona scored the next six points for IUP, which led 11-6 with just under six minutes remaining in the first.
Cerro countered a brief Edinboro surge with a 3, pushing IUP ahead 16-13. Baughman opened the second-quarter scoring with a driving bucket for an 18-15 lead early and later hit a jumper to make it 20-19.
IUP continued working its advantage down in the low block, but the Fighting Scots answered offensively with a barrage beyond the arc in the second frame. The Scots drilled five 3s on consecutive possessions. Elhusseni canned three of the five 3s, with Sims and Gillian Fisher also converting from deep.
Elhusseini surpassed her scoring average in the second quarter, logging 17 of her 23 first-half points in the second quarter alone.
With the game tied at 30, the Scots mounted a 12-0 run, all part of a larger 18-4 spurt over 3:30 in the second quarter, that pushed the lead to double figures.
Things continued to unravel for IUP after Maura Suman banked in a 3. Morgan Gentile closed the half with a layup for a 47-31 Edinboro advantage at the break.
In the second half, Edinboro pulled away quickly and led by as many as 29 points.
IUP allowed 97 points in a 21-point loss at Shippensburg in 1997-98. West Liberty also scored 97 in 2009-10, but that game went to triple overtime and IUP lost by two.
The Hawks play at Slippery Rock (10-8, 5-7) on Wednesday.