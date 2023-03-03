PITTSBURGH — Indiana’s Peyton Scott joined Preston Kessler atop the podium at the WPIAL Class 2A Swimming Championship at the Trees Pool at the university of Pittsburgh on Friday.

Scott, a sophomore, defended her title in the girls’ 100-yard freestyle, winning the race with at time of 1 minute, 2.80 seconds, which was nearly 1½ seconds faster than her seed time. She beat second-place Giona Lavorini of Knoch by more than a second.

