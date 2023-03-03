PITTSBURGH — Indiana’s Peyton Scott joined Preston Kessler atop the podium at the WPIAL Class 2A Swimming Championship at the Trees Pool at the university of Pittsburgh on Friday.
Scott, a sophomore, defended her title in the girls’ 100-yard freestyle, winning the race with at time of 1 minute, 2.80 seconds, which was nearly 1½ seconds faster than her seed time. She beat second-place Giona Lavorini of Knoch by more than a second.
Kessler, meanwhile, claimed his second individual title of the meet, adding the 100-yard free title to the 200 freestyle crown he claimed on the first day of the meet Thursday. Kessler, the defending state champion in both events, won with a time of 44.98 seconds, nearly two seconds faster than his seed time. He beat West allegheny’s David Schlor by nearly 1½ seconds.
Kessler finished the meet with three titles after teaming up with Joey Margita, Rey Nunez and Alex Bauer to win the 200 freestyle relay on Thursday.
Indiana swimmers claimed three more medals on Day 2. Alex Bauer led the way with a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke at 56.27. Mount Pleasant’s Joseph Gardner won with a time of 55.81.
The girls’ 400 freestyle relay team came in seventh at 3:44.78. The team consisted of Morgan Grove, Maddy Bauer, Emme Fry and Sydney Anderson.
Anderson went on her own to finish seventh in the 100 freestyle at 54.04.
In other events, Nunez finished ninth (5:02.49) and Eli Aiken (5:07.35) came in 13th in the boys’ 500 freestyle; and Maddy Bauer (5:30.02) placed 11th in the girls’ 500 freestyle.
In the team standings, the Indiana boys came in second behind Kiski Area by only 22 points, 228-206.
The Indians girls finished fifth with 155 points, Mount Pleasant won with 290.