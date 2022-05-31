The spring gobbler season is now closed, and successful hunters should report their harvest to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Cleaning out the turkey hunting vest and organizing calls and equipment will allow everything to be in order come next spring. It is amazing the amount of dirt and debris that accumulates in the game pouch of my vest each year. It is best to shake a vest thoroughly before washing. Washing gloves and face masks should be done and then they can be put back in the vest so that they do not disappear in the next year.
Some of the larger retailers reduce prices on necessities such as box call chalk, decoys, calls and face paint, and if you are in need of anything, now is the best time to replace it. Even if a discount is not found, the essentials all will be ready and waiting for the next opening day.
- Hunting licenses are valid until June 30, although the new licenses go on sale June 13. Purchasing your new license will allow you to go over application dates well in advance. Antlerless deer license applications and the elk drawing give big-game hunters something to look forward to each summer.
- Farmers around the county have begun to harvest hay, and those wishing to hunt groundhogs should have some good hunting. Grain fields have yet to explode in growth so a hunter may hunt over beans, corn or oats in addition to any freshly cut hayfields. The other day I saw a young groundhog that was the perfect eating size.
In the heat, a hunter should be prepared to field dress and ice any groundhogs fit for the table. Skinning and quartering in the field will allow the cooling process to expedite and eliminate the need to field dress. Prior to the grocery store and fast-food restaurant becoming part of American culture, a lot of groundhogs were consumed. The crock pot is a great asset to the hunter, and most wild game can easily become excellent table fare with minimal effort.
Groundhog hunting is an enjoyable activity for hunters of all ages, but is especially useful for young hunters by using it as a summer camp of sorts for upcoming big-game season. An aspiring hunter can learn a lot hunting the fields for woodchucks. Among those skills are scanning for quarry; selecting the shot; establishing that it is a safe shot with a backstop; scope acquisition; and squeezing the trigger. When groundhog fever sets in, the chances of needing a quick follow-up shot allows the hunter to improve on reloading and gun familiarity.
The big-game rifles used by a majority of youth hunters makes an excellent groundhog gun, with a .223 or .243 often used. Advanced hunters often use a 22-250, while others prefer getting up close and personal with a rimfire round.
Obtaining permission is often necessary because the majority of suitable habitat is privately owned. The woodchuck is quite adaptable, however, and can be found nearly anywhere edge habitat exists. Walking the road system of public ground will undoubtedly yield some jump-shot opportunities at startled groundhogs. Often the whistle pig dashes to cover before the trigger can be pulled and the stalking hunter will need to set up and wait for things to calm down. Usually within half an hour, the groundhog will emerge again to begin feeding.
During hot days, morning and evening hunting is best because the quarry is active and the conditions better-suited for outdoor enjoyment.
Bass season will open June 15, allowing anglers the chance to pursue an abundant resource.