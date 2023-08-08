Elk licenses have been awarded, leaving the majority of applicants to look toward next year in hopes of eventually drawing a tag.
A more realistic way to experience success and fill the freezer is through the antlerless license application process.
The third round of antlerless deer license sales will begin Monday.
Hunters who have yet to buy their hunting license can do so now in person without having to wait in line or on the internet. If you have yet to purchase an antlerless deer license, you may buy two now as two rounds of applications have been offered. The number of tags remaining for a specific WMU is readily available online or at any sales agent.
Those who are new to hunting should considerantlerless tags as they allow deer hunting to be just that. With far more antlerless deer than antlered, a hunter has better odds of success when carrying a doe tag or two.
Oppressive heat makes it difficult to enjoy the outdoors and even a short walk during midday can result in serious perspiration. Thankfully, the calendar is slowly making its way toward fall, and the chance for cooler conditions will increase. When the temperature allows, getting out and scouting will yield useful information and also create excitement about upcoming opening days.
Deer enjoy the shade just as humans do, and in the early evening the majority of deer activity will occur on the field edge that is shaded. Observing deer feeding in the evenings gives a good glimpse at the herd’s numbers and a chance to see a mature buck. Mature bucks are extremely cautious and limit their daytime movements in hunting season, but they can be seen now in agricultural fields. Watching from a distance as deer filter into the open in the evening with the use of optics is a good way to see what the area has to offer. These short scouting sessions can be shared with others and are especially exciting to aspiring hunters.
Pennsylvania is one of the few states to permit spotlighting for wildlife after dark. Despite the price of gas, taking a quick loop after dark through your hunting area can reveal a lot. High vegetation along the roadbanks and tall corn can limit what fields are visible, but one can spot a lot of deer in the summer. The activity can only be done until 11 p.m. and no weapons are allowed in the vehicle.
Trail cameras are another good way to monitor the herd and can give hunters a good idea of the quality of deer on a property. With the amount of private property, hunters choosing to target mature deer and a limit of one antlered deer per hunter, the chances of seeing a huge antlered buck is possible almost anywhere. Those who capture an image or glimpse of a big buck this summer will have the hard decision come October because other deer may present an opportunity first.
With the dry conditions, setting up a camera on a water source is a good way of getting a variety of wildlife on camera. Those who hunt private property should check with the landowner as to the use of trail cameras as some would prefer they not be in the woods.
Archery hunters should begin to practice with their equipment so come opening day all is in order. Arrows are a key component to archery and it seems each year a good portion of mine are broken or lost while on the hunt. Restocking arrows, broadheads and anything else now will be easier and allow more focus on the season as it approaches.
