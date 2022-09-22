This weekend marks the halfway point of the high school football season, and there’s a lot in play for Heritage Conference teams in the race for the title and for District 6 playoff berths.
Penns Manor and Northern Cambria are looking to remain unbeaten a week ahead of their head-to-head matchup, and West Shamokin, Cambria Heights and Portage are sitting at 3-1.
Homer-Center faces the prospect of falling below .500, and either Marion Center or River Valley is going to pick up its first win of the season.
Indiana is looking to get back on track in the WPIAL. The same goes for Apollo-Ridge, while Ligonier Valley faces a tough test against an unbeaten team.
HOMER-CENTER (2-2) at NORTHERN CAMBRIA (4-0): Homer-Center has lost two straight, to Penns Manor and West Shamokin, which scored on the last play of the game last week in a 56-50 shootout. Landon Hill is the leading running back in the conference with 490 yards and has scored 10 touchdowns. The Wildcats have struggled to find a complementary passing game. They are averaging 276.0 yards on offense and allowing an uncharacteristic 319.8.
Northern Cambria opened with a big won over Cambria Heights has three wins over teams that are a combined 1-11. Quarterback Owen Bougher is 40-for-63 for 502 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions, and Colton Paronish has rushed for 297 yards. The Colts average 342.8 yards on offense and 186.0 on defense, and they lead the area in turnover margin at plus-6.
PENNS MANOR (4-0) at WEST SHAMOKIN (3-1): Penns Manor’s defense faces another test against a team that put up more than 500 yards last week in a 56-50, last-second win over Homer-Center. The Comets have allowed only three touchdowns, with two coming late last week in a 43-14 romp over River Valley. Max Hill leads the conference in rushing with 570 yards. Justin Marshall and Ashton Courvina have combined for 533 rushing yards. Penns Manor leads the area in rushing offense at 303.3 yards per game.
West Shamokin quarterback Lou Swartz is coming off a game in which he racked up more than 500 total yards, including a game-winning 51-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Wolfe on the final play against Homer-Center. Swartz ranks second in the conference in rushing with 568 yards and has passed for 397. Wolfe has rushed for 288 yards, and the Wolves lead the area in total offense at 385.5 yards per game, about 40 more than Penns Manor.
MARION CENTER (0-4) at RIVER VALLEY (0-4): In a matchup of winless teams, Marion Center is probably the favorite after finding some offense in recent weeks. The Stingers have scored 40 points over the past two week after registering only two touchdowns in the first two weeks and have raised their season total offense to 285.3 yards per game.
River Valley has done most of its scoring late in games, and the Panthers are averaging only 179.5 yards per game.
PURCHASE LINE (1-3) at CAMBRIA HEIGHTS (3-1): Cambria Heights has won three straight after dropping its opener against Northern Cambria. Tanner Trybus has rushed for 393 yards, and Ty Stockley has passed for 290 and six touchdowns. The Highlanders are averaging 319.0 yards and 32.5 points per game.
Purchase Line has allowed more than 30 points in its three losses, with the lone win coming over once-beaten West Shamokin (28-7). The Red Dragons are averaging 183.5 yards and 12.0 points per game.
UNITED VALLEY (0-4) at PORTAGE (3-1): United Valley had played three opponents tough, but the Lions have little to show for it in the first year of the United-Blacklick Valley co-op. They are averaging an area-low 118.5 yards per game and have only four touchdowns. They are giving up 318.3 yards and 24.0 points.
Portage has taken care of three of the bottom-dwelling teams in the conference and suffered its lone loss to once-beaten Cambria Heights (13-6). The Mustangs are averaging 273.5 yards and 30.8 points per game, and they are allowing 241.5 yards and 14.8 points.
HIGHLANDS (4-0) at INDIANA (2-2): Indiana is looking to get back on track after its two-game win streak was snapped in a 37-0 loss at Mars, but the Indians face a tough test against unbeaten Highlands in a WPIAL Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference game. Indiana is averaging 296.0 yards on offense and surrendering 263.8. Quarterback Trevor Smith is the leading rusher with 297 yards. He has passed for 465 on area highs of 50 completions on 89 attempts. Anthony Kowchuck leads the area in receptions with 14 and James Mill is third with 12. Liam McFarlane has hauled in 10.
Highlands’ Luke Bombalski has rushed for 499 yards on 89 carries and has scored seven touchdowns, and quarterback Chandler Thimons is 22-for-51 for 330 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions.
APOLLO-RIDGE (2-2) at DERRY (0-4): Apollo-Ridge, playing without quarterback Karter Schrock, has lost two straight and has a golden opportunity to stop that streak against a Derry team that has been outscored 122-41. The Vikings’ Nick Curci leads the area in rushing with 639 yards and has scored nine touchdowns.
Derry opened with a 55-0 loss to Latrobe but has been more competitive since in losses to Greensburg Salem (26-17), Southmoreland (28-14) and Yough (13-10), which scored in the fourth quarter to take the lead. The Trojans are averaging 244.4 yards on offense.
STEEL VALLEY (3-0) at LIGONIER VALLEY (3-1): Ligonier Valley won last week, 28-14 over Apollo-Ridge, after suffering its lone loss to Greensburg Salem (35-28). Haden Sierocky has rushed for 463 yards and has 193 on 11 receptions. Quarterback Broderick Schreyer has passed for 316 yards. The Rams are averaging 369.8 yards on offense.
Steel Valley opened with a close win over Sto-Rox (27-24) before blowing out Seton La Salle (62-7) and Imani Christian (56-6). The Ironmen like to run — they’ve thrown 25 passes in three games — and Cruce Brookins has 450 yards on 30 carries for an average of 15 yards per attempt. He has scored 11 touchdowns.