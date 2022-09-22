87595694
This weekend marks the halfway point of the high school football season, and there’s a lot in play for Heritage Conference teams in the race for the title and for District 6 playoff berths.

Penns Manor and Northern Cambria are looking to remain unbeaten a week ahead of their head-to-head matchup, and West Shamokin, Cambria Heights and Portage are sitting at 3-1.

